London-based L52 Communications Opens First U.S. Office

L52 Communications has opened its first U.S. office in SoHo, offering a full range of PR, marketing, VIP and events services. The office is based at 325 Hudson Street in New York.

Established in London in 2016, L52’s current client roster includes Loro Piana, Carolina Herrera, Etro, Bally, the Standard, Ibiza, Maximilian, Colville, La DoubleJ, Jonathan Simkhai, Kassl, Wandler, Malone Souliers, Bernadette and Cabana Magazine.

Confirmed clients for New York, many of which are shared with the London office, include Khaite (special projects and events), Knwls, Ferragamo (for global VIP), Self-Portrait, SMR Days, Mowalola and Juan de Dios, among others.

Lisa Lupinski, who earlier in her career was executive vice president of fashion at PR Consulting where she worked for nine years until 2020, is managing director of L52.

L52 founder Adam Shapiro began his career at KCD in New York, after which he moved to London to oversee the European press for Burberry before leaving to set up and run KCD’s London office, and later established L52 there. Shapiro will continue to be based in London.

“The U.S. is a huge important market to our fashion, luxury and design clients, and New York City is at the forefront of global talent,” Shapiro said. “We see an opportunity in New York to open a next-generation agency that blends the creative and the corporate, offering a mix of brand strategy, PR, celebrity, events, digital collaborations, media planning, content ideation and more.”

Lupinski added, “It’s so great to partner with Adam in opening the New York [office] of L52. We’ve known each other since 2005, when I was at Estée Lauder Cos. and a client of his hosted a dinner for a fragrance launch of mine. Adam and I have a shared foundation in big-agency luxury experience, but with L52, we are able to take a boutique approach and be personally involved at the most senior level with all of our clients day to day.”