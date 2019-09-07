Stuart Emmrich is leaving the Los Angeles Times after less than year.

Although he only joined the paper in January to lead its Lifestyle section (including style and travel coverage) as an assistant managing editor, Emmrich has resigned, WWD has learned. He will stay on through the end of October.

Emmrich told WWD that while he enjoyed the job and “it was exciting to be part of the reinvention” happening at the L.A. Times under its new billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, he simply could not make the move to live in L.A. full-time. Prior to the L.A. Times, Emmrich was the Styles editor at The New York Times for seven years before moving to an “at large” role in 2017. He’d lived and worked in New York media since the Eighties.

“The logistics of a cross-country commute finally just became too much,” Emmrich added. “I regret having to resign, but am grateful for the chance to have worked with some enormously talented editors and writers these past nine months.”

Norm Pearlstine, executive editor of the L.A. Times since Soon-Shiong took over, also said that it was Emmrich’s decision to leave as he wanted to return to New York full-time.

“I accept his resignation with respect and regret,” Pearlstine wrote in a statement. “In Stuart’s few months at The Times, he has improved everything he touched. We shall miss him and we wish him all the best.”

While Emmrich said he is not heading back to New York because of a new job, he does want to “get back to writing” and he is discussing with Pearlstine the possibility of contributing to the L.A. Times, but not on a staff basis.

Earlier in his career, Emmrich worked twice with Pearlstine: first as executive editor of SmartMoney magazine, which Pearlstine launched, and then as a senior editor of Time magazine when Pearlstine was its editor in chief. When Emmrich’s hiring was announced at the end of last year, Soon-Shiong characterized it as “another sign of the resurgence of the L.A. Times.”

