While some magazines are going out of print, others are making a comeback.

In the latter group is the Los Angeles Times, which is preparing to bring back its fashion and lifestyle section Image as an eight-issue-a-year glossy magazine, the first of which will be released Friday.

Image began life in 2007 and has taken many forms over the years, including as a magazine, a stand-alone print section of the newspaper and as part of other sections and magazines. Its most recent run as a glossy magazine was in 2015.

“Image has been an ongoing feature in our print and digital editions, and we felt the time was right to relaunch as a print magazine again,” said Anna Magzanyan, head of strategy and revenue at the L.A. Times. “The fashion industry has a long relationship with magazines and their inherent tactile power. L.A. Times is excited to offer our unique perspective and reflect the changes toward inclusivity, presented in the magazine format.”

In its latest form, Image will explore the intersection of style, culture, fashion and beauty through an L.A. lens, featuring reported stories, essays and profiles that highlight the creative forces of style and culture in the city. It will also provide roundups of pop-ups, experiences and happenings in and around L.A., and showcase the work of local artists, designers and photographers.

The magazine will be helmed by Times features editor and Image editor in chief Ian F. Blair and creative director Amy King. The Times’ Marques Harper will serve as deputy editor, Steven Banks as deputy design director, Kate Kuo as deputy editor of photography and Judy Pryor as art director.

“Since it first launched in 2007, delivering an authentic West Coast perspective on creative expression and style — from the fashion houses to DIY makers — Image has been a vital resource for seasonal trends and luxury products,” added Kristen Berke, executive director of national advertising for The Times. “We’re thrilled to introduce our readers to an upgraded, L.A.-centric version of Image and provide this platform for our advertisers and readers alike.”

The Times shuttered its monthly Sunday magazine, LA, Los Angeles Times Magazine, in 2012 after 12 years. The New York Times has two regular magazines – T Magazine and The New York Times Magazine.

The relaunch of Image comes as the L.A. Times continues what has proven to be a long search for an executive editor to succeed Norman Pearlstine, who exited in December after two-and-a-half years. While The Wall Street Journal reported that owner Patrick Soon-Shiong was looking to sell the paper, he denied it but earlier this month issued a statement to Poynter saying he was not even close to hiring a new executive editor.

