Louis Vuitton Unveils First Campaign With Zendaya

Zendaya’s presence at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris last month sparked rumors that the “Euphoria” star might be joining the French fashion house’s starry roster of brand ambassadors.

Vuitton confirmed her new role on Thursday by unveiling her first campaign as the face of its bestselling Capucines handbag. In the images lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Zendaya poses against the backdrop of E-1027, the modernist villa designed by Eileen Gray located in the French town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin near Monaco.

“From poolside to terrace, balcony to rooftop, day to night, the award-winning actress imbues the campaign and Capucines with a fresh yet sensual grace,” the brand said in a statement.

Zendaya, who in January received the Golden Globe award for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of the drug-addicted Rue in “Euphoria,” was previously a house ambassador for Valentino since 2020.

She has also appeared in campaigns for jeweler Bulgari and is the face of beauty brand Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance.

Her first Vuitton campaign, which shows her posing with a variety of Capucines models including a miniature Capucines BB, was styled by Law Roach.

It is understood the campaign was shot before the celebrity stylist announced his retirement last month, sparking speculation of a rift with Zendaya after a seating confusion at the Vuitton show that was captured on video, showing Roach did not have a seat next to his longtime friend and client.

Roach later clarified that while Zendaya was taken by surprise by his announcement that he was pivoting to a new career, their relationship is intact. “We are forever,” he wrote on Twitter. The two subsequently posed together at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai earlier this month.

Vuitton declined to comment on whether Roach would be involved in future campaigns or events featuring Zendaya.

The Capucines handbag, launched in 2013, is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854. The bag has featured in ad campaigns starring the likes of Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Naomi Osaka and Léa Seydoux.