THREE’S A CHARM: Louis Vuitton is doubling — make that tripling — down on its handbag offer with a new advertising campaign starring three of its top brand ambassadors: Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and Léa Seydoux.

Lensed by Craig McDean and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé, the images showcase the actresses against a blank background touting the Capucines, Twist and Dauphine handbag styles, and replace the brand’s previous Spirit of Travel series.

The campaign will break on Thursday in the May issue of Elle U.K., with a simultaneous release on the brand’s social media platforms. The trio will also appear in a series of “fun, lively” digital films, the house said.

Stone has been linked to the Capucines bag since her first campaign for Vuitton last year, which was also shot by McDean. Vikander, meanwhile, previously appeared in a campaign for the Twist in 2016. Seydoux has been twinned with the Dauphine, which was launched in tandem with the cruise 2019 collection.

All three are regulars in the front row of Vuitton shows, alongside the likes of Jennifer Connelly, Catherine Deneuve and Jaden Smith. The French luxury brand has pushed on with a strategy hinged on major celebrities, even as other labels increasingly rely on influencers and digital campaigns.

Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière showcased his pre-fall looks on 17 personalities covering a broad generational swathe, with stars recruited from highbrow Oscar-winning movies and hit TV shows. They included transgender actress Indya Moore, who also acted as Instagram “host” for Vuitton’s fall show.