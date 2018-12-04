Anyone who’s craved a full fashion magazine in video form, Katie Grand has a present for you.

The founder and editor in chief of Love magazine is bringing a series of 50 videos to YouTube, in what’s being called a “moving image issue” of Love magazine to be rolled out with one to three videos a day running a few minutes each, with a print issue coming in January. The project is one of the first to come out of YouTube’s new focus on fashion and beauty under the leadership of Derek Blasberg, a former magazine editor, well-known partygoer and all around scene fixture, who joined the Google-owned platform over the summer. When he did so, Blasberg said Grand was “the first person I called.”

“The world of Love transcends its medium,” Blasberg said. “You know a Love image whether you see it in print, on your phone or on your laptop.”

Grand noted that the project “is a revolutionary step for the magazine format” — a format that in print has fallen on some hard times — as it’s the first time a magazine’s content has been expressed entirely in video format. “It’s clear that video is now the primary medium through which audiences enjoy fashion and YouTube was our first choice of partner as it leads the medium.”

Love already has a YouTube channel with about 23,000 subscribers and the magazine said over the past year its videos have gained 173 million unique views. That will likely grow with the launch of the video issue, which is kicking off Wednesday with videos of David Beckham and Kim Jones. Each of the segments were shot by the directors Steve Mackey and Douglas Hart of Call this Number with analogue video equipment, creating almost a tactile look to the intentionally lo-fi segments. Photographers Angelo Pennetta and Jesse Jenkins also produced some segments.

Mackey said the videos were mixed and edited live and captured “spontaneous portraits” of the subjects, which also include models Adwoa Aboah and her sister Kesewa, as well as Kate Moss, April Ashley, Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber and Fran Summers. Actors like Uma Thurman and Sandra Bernhard, too, will be featured in the issue, along with many other public figures and artists like Paris Jackson, director Kembra Pfahler, musician Neneh Cherry and Violet Chachki, best known as a winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The project was a collaboration with makeup artist Pat McGrath and each of the subjects featured will do a voice-over of their own video, relaying a personal story on subjects like “beauty, confidence and self-definition.” But flipping the script, so to speak, the magazine set to come out in January will serve more as a “catalogue for the collection of videos,” which will continue to live online.

