LONDON – Fashion stylist Lucia Liu has returned to China’s fashion publisher Huasheng Media as group fashion editor in chief.

Chuxuan Feng, founder of Huasheng Media, told WWD exclusively that Liu will be working closely with him on the creation of a brand new China-focused fashion and culture publication, as well as special projects across publications.

The name of the publication will be announced over the weekend.

The group is the publisher of the Chinese editions of T Magazine, The New York Times Travel Magazine, Kinfolk, WSJ. Magazine, Wallpaper, Nylon, Drift, and Fathers Magazine. It has played a crucial role in the emergence of the China-centric aesthetic by collaborating with local creative talents on productions, as well as putting a mix of local actors, directors, influencers, and advocates of the covers to generate buzz on social media.

The launch of a new magazine without a global media brand attached to it signals a new and more confident approach to fashion publishing in a market that’s increasingly moving away from Hollywood, K-Pop, or even the Western fashion system, and has created a unique ecosystem that caters to Chinese consumers’ unique demands.

In 2015, Liu was appointed as the first executive deputy editor and fashion director for T Magazine China prior to its launch. Before that, she was the style director for Harper’s Bazaar China.

She is also the founder of the creative agency The Ballroom. Her clients include young award-winning actresses and some of the most in-demand singers in China, such as Zhou Dongyu, Zhou Bichang, Jike Junyi, and Yao Chen.

Her return to Huasheng Media, in a way, gives the incoming Vogue China editorial director Margaret Zhang even less time to adapt and keep up with the competitors.

Unlike Zhang, who is relatively new to the scene in China, Liu has proven herself to be one of China’s most visionary fashion editors over the years.

