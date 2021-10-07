Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring Musicians

Play for the Parks will feature Andrew Bird and Sam Beam's Iron & Wine.

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring
Lucky launches Play for the Parks content series featuring Sam Bean of Iron & Wine and Andrew Bird. Jess Wasson, courtesy of Lucky.

Lucky Brand, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group through its Sparc Group, will today launch a new content series, “Play for the Parks,” that features collaborations and new music from artists Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine.

Four new music videos were created in partnership with La Blogothèque, a media production company.

Lucky’s fall collection was inspired by the concept “Big Sky” and the videos were shot at Tenaya Lake and Cathedral Beach in Yosemite National Park. In addition, Play for the Parks will include a $25,000 donation to support efforts to preserve America’s national parks. Lucky Brand will also host a contest in which winners will receive Taylor acoustic guitars, vinyl albums and framed maps of Yosemite signed by Bird and Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam, along with a $500 Lucky Brand gift card.

Related Galleries

In August 2020, Lucky was acquired by ABG through its Sparc Group, a partnership with mall development Simon Property Group, for $140.1 million.

Michael DeLellis, senior vice president, head of marketing at Sparc Group, said, “Lucky Brand has had a long-standing history of providing artists and musicians with a platform for self-expression. Play for the Parks is our latest content series installment that highlights artists’ voices while paying tribute to our great American landscape.”

Each music video will be presented on Lucky Brand’s YouTube channel.

Bird delivers the debut live performance of his yet-to-be released “Fixed Positions,” as well as an acoustic arrangement of a favorite from “Manifest.”

“As a performer, reacting to my environment has been a constant driver,” said Bird. “From my Echolocations series to Gezelligheid concerts to Play for the Parks, the idea is simple: be flexible and wait for your environment to tell you what it wants to  hear. With Sam Beam and Yosemite as collaborators, this was an ideal environment.”

Lucky Brand will also premiere Iron & Wine’s new acoustic renditions of “Call It Dreaming,” and 2002’s “Upward Over the Mountain” featuring Bird and recorded at Cathedral Beach in Yosemite. Next summer the two artists will reunite for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

“No photograph can prepare a person for the scale and beauty of Yosemite. It was my first visit and I was completely overwhelmed. What a blessing to be able to spend it making music with Andrew Bird — and ankle-deep in water to boot.”

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

Lucky Creates First Capsule With Código 1530 Tequila

Authentic Brands Files for IPO Confidentially:  Sources

ABG, Simon Complete Purchase of Lucky Brand

 

 

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad