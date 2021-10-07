Lucky Releases Content Series Today Featuring Musicians

Lucky Brand, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group through its Sparc Group, will today launch a new content series, “Play for the Parks,” that features collaborations and new music from artists Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine.

Four new music videos were created in partnership with La Blogothèque, a media production company.

Lucky’s fall collection was inspired by the concept “Big Sky” and the videos were shot at Tenaya Lake and Cathedral Beach in Yosemite National Park. In addition, Play for the Parks will include a $25,000 donation to support efforts to preserve America’s national parks. Lucky Brand will also host a contest in which winners will receive Taylor acoustic guitars, vinyl albums and framed maps of Yosemite signed by Bird and Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam, along with a $500 Lucky Brand gift card.

In August 2020, Lucky was acquired by ABG through its Sparc Group, a partnership with mall development Simon Property Group, for $140.1 million.

Michael DeLellis, senior vice president, head of marketing at Sparc Group, said, “Lucky Brand has had a long-standing history of providing artists and musicians with a platform for self-expression. Play for the Parks is our latest content series installment that highlights artists’ voices while paying tribute to our great American landscape.”

Each music video will be presented on Lucky Brand’s YouTube channel.

Bird delivers the debut live performance of his yet-to-be released “Fixed Positions,” as well as an acoustic arrangement of a favorite from “Manifest.”

“As a performer, reacting to my environment has been a constant driver,” said Bird. “From my Echolocations series to Gezelligheid concerts to Play for the Parks, the idea is simple: be flexible and wait for your environment to tell you what it wants to hear. With Sam Beam and Yosemite as collaborators, this was an ideal environment.”

Lucky Brand will also premiere Iron & Wine’s new acoustic renditions of “Call It Dreaming,” and 2002’s “Upward Over the Mountain” featuring Bird and recorded at Cathedral Beach in Yosemite. Next summer the two artists will reunite for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

“No photograph can prepare a person for the scale and beauty of Yosemite. It was my first visit and I was completely overwhelmed. What a blessing to be able to spend it making music with Andrew Bird — and ankle-deep in water to boot.”

