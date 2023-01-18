×
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’

On Tuesday the music artist announced a new world tour celebrating her four decades in the industry.

Madonna on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy.
Madonna on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy. Courtesy of Vanity Fair

How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”

After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair.

The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the magazine joined forces to launch an “Icon Issue,” the first of an annual initiative dedicated to celebrating a personality that has shaped modern culture.

For the occasion, Madonna was tapped for the role and took part into an artistic project created by photographers Luigi & Iango. The collaboration resulted in a two-day shoot that involved more than 80 people and designs by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, and others. The artist’s regular collaborator, stylist B. Åkerlund, oversaw the fashion direction of the shoot.

Related Galleries

In the interview flanking the images and short films, the music star confirmed she is working on a new show and preparing her return to the stage as part of her plans, which include her own biopic.

“I’m about to create another show, and I’ve been working for several years on the screenplay about my life. This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music,” she said.

Incidentally, the artist’s announcement of “The Celebration Tour” on Instagram came with dedicated posts and a video showing her playing truth-or-dare with other celebrities, including Amy Schumer. “Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play the greatest motherf—ing hits,” says Schumer in the video, before the singer accepts the challenge.

Vanity Fair Spain

Madonna also talks about feminism, sexuality, religion and diversity in the interview, which highlights the artist’s ongoing battles against patriarchy and the price she had to pay for maintaining her convictions.

Her upbringing in a Catholic family and her spiritual approach were also part of the conversation with Vanity Fair’s European editorial director Simone Marchetti, who conducted the interview. These added to a reflection on the importance of her family life and seeing her children grow, expressing their talent and creativity.

Complementing the words of Madonna, special interviews with John Galliano and Pedro Almodóvar explored the respective relationships with the music star through the years.

“Madonna’s career has a biblical dimension, a universal scope,” stated Galliano in a passage. “The first time I saw her, she was already inspired, fearless, with integrity and artistic pride.”

While Vanity Fair Italy hit newsstands on Wednesday, followed by Vanity Fair Spain and France on Jan. 25, the magazine’s “Icon Issue” has been billed as a time-extended artistic project since it will include an urban art performance in Milan and a photography exhibition to be staged at the city’s Palazzo Reale during fashion week in September.

