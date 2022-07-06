Skip to main content
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

New Magazine, ‘Something About Rocks,’ Highlights Jewelry Design Boom

LVMH and Richemont are the big advertisers behind the first print edition, which lands at newsstands on Thursday.

Devenity on one of six covers
Devenity on one of six covers of the new jewelry title "Something About Rocks." Courtesy image

LONDON — Jewelry is booming, and there’s never been a better time to launch a stand-alone magazine dedicated to the brands that are designing, making and marketing it, according to Ian Thorley, the publisher of Something About Rocks, which lands on newsstands Thursday.

Thorley, who nearly two decades ago launched the men’s magazine Jack and who went on to establish Something About Media, a London-based creative content agency, specialized in fashion, luxury, lifestyle and consumer brands, said the focus is on a variety of price points, from fine jewelry to more fashion-focused brands such as Alighieri.

“It’s everything above the high street. As long as it’s designed, and it’s cool, we can feature it,” said Thorley in an interview. He described the magazine, which will be published twice a year, and priced at 10 pounds, as “a fashion take on jewelry, and something the market wants now.”

