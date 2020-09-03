Maison Margiela has tapped communications executive Tanja Ruhnke as chief marketing officer, WWD has learned.

The role is a new one, and she started this week, reporting to incoming chief executive officer Gianfranco Gianangeli, who comes on board later this month.

Most recently, Ruhnke was vice president of communications, North America, for Valentino. She is perhaps best known for her role as vice president of global branding and communications at Alexander Wang, and as a vice president of public relations at KCD in Paris.

She has also worked in-house at Helmut Lang and production agency North6 in New York, and provided communication consulting services for the likes of Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Birkenstock.

Powered by John Galliano, its creative director since 2014, Maison Margiela is one of the fastest-growing brands at Italian fashion group OTB. Last year, the brand posted a 36 percent increase, reaching sales of 200 million euros, accelerating in both its retail and online channels.

Gianangeli is joining the Paris-based fashion house from his family-owned, namesake knitwear manufacturer in Perugia, Italy. Before that, he was global retail director at Givenchy and associate international director at Prada. He also worked for several years at Bottega Veneta in various merchandising positions and as that brand’s regional vice president in Japan.

Controlled by Renzo Rosso, OTB also encompasses Diesel, Marni, Viktor & Rolf and Amiri, plus Staff International and Brave Kid, which develop, produce and distribute brands under license.