Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, actress Ashley Benson and influencer Camila Coelho were in the winners’ circle when it came to generating media impact value during New York Fashion Week.

The top five brands for media impact value were, in order, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, according to Launchmetrics, a data research and insights company that attaches a monetary value to media impact value by tracking a brand’s marketing activities across all social media, as well as print and online publications.

The top five brands owned media, in order, were Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Coach, Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta.

Launchmetrics declined to reveal the media impact value of these brands until a later date when it releases an official report when all the fashion weeks are completed.

Overall, New York Fashion Week drummed up $154.3 million in media impact value. Specifically, total contribution of social media was $110.4 million and total contribution of online media was $43.9 million. The data was monitored from Feb. 5 to 13 on online and social media.

The top hashtags were #NYFW on Instagram, which accounted for $46.4 million in media impact value, and #NYFW on Twitter, which accounted for $2.6 million in media impact value.

The top post for the week was one of Ashley Benson, the actress and model, thanking Longchamp for having her at their show. It got more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram and had a total media impact value of $899,000.

The top #Ad or #Sponsored Post was one of Rebbeca Marie Gomez, “Becky G” for Bulgari, (the singer, songwriter and actress) which had a media impact value of $664,500. That post got 666,277 likes on Instagram.

The Top Influencer account was Camila Coelho, with a media impact value of $1.3 million. The top celebrity account was Natti Natasha, the Dominican singer-songwriter, which had a media impact value of $5.7 million.

As for the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles, during NYFW, the TV event had a total media impact value of $691.6 million — even though overall viewership was the smallest the awards ceremony ever received. Specifically, the total contribution of social media was $448.5 million, and the total contribution of online was $243.1 million.

Despite the fact that the Oscars occurred during fashion week, NYFW still saw an increase in media impact value compared to last year. The top post at the Oscars was one of Billie Eilish, which had 9.4 million likes. The total media impact value was $2.5 million.

At the Oscars, the top influencer was Chiara Ferragni, with a media impact value of $2 million. The top celebrity was Salma Hayek, with a media impact value of $3.8 million.

The top five brands at the Oscars, based on media impact value, were Dior ($17.2 million), Chanel ($14.7 million), Gucci ($10.8 million), Versace ($9.4 million) and Ralph Lauren ($7.1 million).

Among those who wore these winning brands, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron wore Dior; Margot Robbie, Penélope Cruz and Eilish wore Chanel; Cynthia Erivo and Regina King wore Versace, and Janelle Monáe wore Ralph Lauren.

This data was monitored between Feb. 7 and 11 on online and social media data.