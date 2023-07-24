The March 2024 Issue of British Vogue Will Be Edward Enninful’s Final One 

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: Edward Enninful’s final issue as editor in chief of British Vogue will be March 2024, according to an Instagram post.

Enninful, who is taking on two new roles at Condé Nast, confirmed that he is working on his remaining seven issues.

He urged followers to “set your clocks” as he counts down to the March 2024 issue, and asked them to name their favorite issues of British Vogue during his tenure.

In the Instagram post, he said the issues between now and March will involve “brilliant global change makers. The unbeatable creativity of the U.K. And above all FASHION! More than anything, I am just so excited for what is still to come in the next seven months.”

As reported, Enninful will take on the new position of global creative and cultural adviser at Vogue. He will also become editorial adviser at British Vogue. Separately, Enninful will work on projects and causes outside of the Vogue and Condé stable.

In his Vogue and Condé roles, Enninful will continue to report to Anna Wintour, who is global chief content officer for Condé Nast, and editor in chief of American Vogue.

Neither Condé Nast nor Enninful has specified what the two new roles will involve. Enninful has not clarified what the new projects, outside of Condé, will be.

Enninful is also helping to hunt for a head of editorial content for British Vogue, who will look after the day-to-day of the magazine.

Condé’s decision to hire an editorial content head is aimed at bringing British Vogue in line with the overall group’s new management structure, where content is shared globally and editors in chief are a thing of the past.

Enninful took over as editor in chief of British Vogue in August 2017 and in December 2020 was promoted to European editorial director of Vogue.