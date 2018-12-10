Mark Shapiro, chief content officer of IMG since 2014, has been named president of Endeavor, the global leader in sports, entertainment and fashion, a post.

Endeavor’s portfolio of companies includes WME, IMG and UFC. Shapiro reports to Ari Emanuel, chief executive officer of Endeavor.

As chief content officer of IMG, Shapiro has unified the company’s fashion business, which includes IMG Models, The Wall Group, Art + Commerce, Lens, IMG Focus and more than 20 global fashion events. He also supported a U.S. media rights deal with ESPN for the UFC, developed formats for IMG’s events portfolio, including the upcoming launch of Frieze Los Angeles, and enhanced the company’s Endeavor Global Marketing business with acquisitions across public relations, experiential and advertising.

Prior to joining IMG in 2014, Shapiro was ceo of Dick Clark Productions, and earlier served as director, president and ceo of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. He began his career at ESPN, where he oversaw production and programming.

Shapiro serves on the board of four public companies, namely Live Nation Entertainment, Frontier Communications, Papa John’s International and Equity Residential.