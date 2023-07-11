Fotografiska Aims to Leave Hotel Guests with Lasting Impressions

While camera-wielding tourists have given way to smartphone-sporting ones, travel photography for amateurs emerged in 1888, when Kodak founder George Eastman developed the first point-and-shoot camera. A decade later the introduction of the Kodak Brownie helped to democratize travel photography.

Now the Autograph Collection Hotels and the photo-centric museum Fotografiska are giving that paradigm added dimensions with the help of four accomplished photographers. Their new partnership will bow on July 21 with the unveiling of “Impressions” at Fotografiska’s New York City outpost. The installation will be the first among a few that are planned for select hotel properties. In addition to the images, there will be short films highlighting the photographers’ creative processes and inspirations. Some of the limited-edition prints will be available on Fotografiska’s site and at a few of the Autograph Collection destinations, with proceeds earmarked to benefit the nonprofit Bronx Documentary Center.

The Marriott International-owned entity enlisted Jonas Bendiksen, Cristina de Middel, Gregory Halpern and Alessandra Sanguinetti. Each was assigned a certain city — Bendiksen visited the Hotel Luc in Berlin, de Middel trooped off to its Alaia Belize in San Pedro, Halpern hit The National in Oklahoma City and Sanguinetti checked into the Mesm Tokyo. Using their respective hotels as launch pads, they captured the surrounding environs. After the New York debut of “Impressions,” the project will travel to some of the chain’s other sites, including its Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville in South Carolina, The Press Hotel in Portland, Maine, and the Bankside Hotel in London and Nanjing, Jiangning Autograph Collection in China.

Running through this year and next, the alliance is also meant to motivate guests to look closer at photography and to take their own photos. Guests will receive complimentary museum admission to Fotografiska’s locations in New York, Stockholm and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as ones in Berlin and Shanghai that are slated to open in October and some time next winter, respectively. Discounted guest tickets, select programming and special events at Fotografiska are also part of the offerings.

“Mister Give me de Rent, 2023” © Cristina De Middel / Magnum Photos

In addition, the Autograph Collection Hotels has joined forces with Lomography, which is tied to the Lomographic Society International and plugs the LOMO LC-A and other cameras. Overnighters at select properties will be able to test their skills with 35-mm cameras and rolls of film without any fees. They will also have access to some professional tips.