Martha Stewart Living Is Going Out of Print

Martha Stewart Living magazine is the latest print casualty of the $2.7 billion sale of Meredith’s portfolio of magazines to Dotdash last year.

Its new owner, now called Dotdash Meredith, has decided to shutter the print magazine, with the last issue to be published in May. It’s understood that Martha Stewart Weddings, also part of Dotdash Meredith, has not been impacted.

A Dotdash Meredith spokeswoman confirmed that it was shuttering. “We have ended the print operations conducted under our licensing agreement with Marquee Brands — the company that owns Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia — and will no longer publish Martha Stewart Living,” she said in a statement. “After exploring our options for the brand, we have decided to focus our attention on growing the digital business (MarthaStewart.com) to help unlock its full potential.”

Martha Stewart Living had been under the editorial and operational control of Meredith since 2015 until the company was sold to Dotdash. Previously, the lifestyle title was part of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and began life in 1990 with Time Inc.

Unlike many of its competitors, Martha Stewart Living’s frequency was not changed during the pandemic, continuing to publish 10 issues a year.

Since the acquisition, Dotdash Meredith has moved quickly to consolidate its print offering. In February, it revealed that six of the magazines it acquired — InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español — would become digital-only publications. The move resulted in about 200 job losses, including that of InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown and some of the company’s highest-paid publishers.

Until then, InStyle was the last women’s fashion magazine in the U.S. still publishing 12 issues a year, even during 2020 when producing shoots and obtaining items from designers was extremely difficult in certain months.

Shortly after, People editor in chief Dan Wakeford was also let go and was succeeded by Liz Vaccariello, previously of Real Simple.

Shape magazine, meanwhile, ceased print at the end of last year.

