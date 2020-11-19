Marvin Scott Jarrett is making his return to print.

The editor in chief and publisher who founded Nylon and Ray Gun on Friday releases Marvin, a quarterly men’s high-fashion magazine on music, style and culture.

U.K.-born singer, songwriter and actor Yungblud fronts the premier issue, which includes interviews with Takahiro Miyashita, Shane Gonzalez, Josh Madden, Raftaar, Ashnikko, Ace Tee, 24KGoldn and a conversation between Florence Welch and Vincent Haycock. Jarrett teamed with veterans Geoff Cottrill, formerly senior vice president, strategic marketing for Coca-Cola, and Gary Koepke, the founding creative director of Vibe Magazine and co-founder and chief creative officer of Modernista!, and advisers such as Marc Geiger and Kristin Patrick to build the new company, which is one part magazine, one part fashion line, and one part media and entertainment company.

Jarrett said he was inspired to start a magazine two years ago, seeing new publications in London and thought to start a title centered on his passions. He said that he started with the apparel first and showed his collection in Paris, London and Tokyo and sold in Japan first. “The clothing line is almost even more personal, with personal, spiritual sayings that I came up with,” he said.

Pieces like army, bomber and coaches jackets, trench coats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, knit pants, denim jeans and accessories are made in Los Angeles and feature the name Marvin and phrases like “permanent throwaway” and “messiah on a good day.” Prices range from $72 for a graphic T-shirt to $700.

But Marvin, the magazine, has a non-traditional approach to advertising. Marvin will partner with one company for an issue and for the long and short-form video content they produce. The first partner is Porsche, which Cottrill said wanted to get more involved with music.

“To have our partner Porsche on the back cover was really important, and they did a special poster for the inside,” Jarrett said. “We’re going to be doing some video content with them as well.” The partnership will continue to the launch of the next issue.

“Our goal here is to be a company that tells stories through apparel, print, and digital media and to partner with brands,” Cottrill said. “We’re not a traditional advertising company, but we’ll partner with brands.”

They are going to be selective on what brands they partner with and aim to align with partners that “appreciate quality and culture and want to contribute to it and want to create something new and not another ad that someone won’t remember,” Jarrett said.

Koepke said he was interested in joining Jarrett on the venture for many reasons, including Marvin being the marriage between his advertising expertise and publication history. “After Vibe, I hadn’t worked with another magazine,” Koepke said. “I was very excited about the opportunity to produce something of high quality again. I think we can reinvent how brands communicate to their proposed customers. It’s about quality and quality of life. Its better than a print advertisement, I’m an artist at heart.”

While many argue that print is dead, the trio assert this is not the case. Cottrill said, “Bad print is dead. In a world where everyone has jumped to digital and it’s such a noisy crowded world for everyone, I compare this to the resurgence of vinyl.”

Koepke lamented that his friends in the printing process don’t look at proofs anymore. “We have great photographers in the world and people that work on their craft and we don’t celebrate them,” he said. “For me, it’s really this beautiful thing you can hold and it’s great to have these objects of art people have crafted.

“We’re calling it the rebirth of print,” he added. “We put it on the cover. What Geoff said is pretty true. The distribution system for magazines is in a different place than it’s been 10 years ago. Even people that are 18 or 20 years old, if they hold something like this in their hand, they’re going to get excited. This publication doesn’t belong at the grocery store, it’s a piece of art.”