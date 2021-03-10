Meredith Corp. has tapped Mary Margaret as editor in chief of Entertainment Weekly and also given People editor Dan Wakeford more responsibilities.

Margaret, who begins her new role next month, was most recently senior director of product marketing at HubSpot, a customer relationship management platform for scaling businesses, and previously led the product content strategy teams for Facebook’s entertainment products. She is no stranger to magazines, though, having worked at Newsweek, Parade and People.

She takes over from top editor JD Heyman, who departed suddenly last year for unknown reasons, and will report to Wakeford, editor in chief of People, who has also been appointed editorial director of entertainment in a sign that Meredith executives are pleased with how he has overseen the weekly magazine since stepping into the top job in 2019.

Wakeford noted that Margaret “has an impeccable track record for shaping the editorial direction and content strategy for some great brands, and that makes her the ideal choice to lead one of Meredith’s most high-profile magazines and help consumers distinguish what is worth their time in the entertainment world.”

Margaret said that “as the brand’s first female EIC, as an Asian woman, and as someone who has enjoyed a career in both media and tech, it’s important to me that we represent the richness and variety of storytelling, from the storytellers and the stories to the different mediums we experience those stories through.”

She continued: “In this unprecedented time, we’ve all been thankful for those moments of delight — a show, a song, a book, a movie — that helped us connect, dream, have a laugh or have a good cry. From the start, Entertainment Weekly has celebrated the content and creators responsible for those magic moments and I can’t wait to work with its amazing team to help expand that legacy across existing and new platforms.”

Entertainment Weekly, which came under the ownership of Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith through its multibillion dollar acquisition of Time Inc.’s assets, went from a biweekly publication to a monthly one in the summer of 2019.

