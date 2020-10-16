Condé Nast-owned Vogue and Glamour have quietly updated their mastheads recently and there are a few interesting points to note.

First up, changes to the top of Vogue’s masthead: Taylor Antrim is now deputy editor of Vogue instead of executive editor; style director Camilla Nickerson has been moved to contributing editor; Chioma Nnadi succeeded Stuart Emmrich as Vogue.com editor (as previously revealed), and Anna Lisa-Yabsley has been promoted from digital director to executive director of content strategy.

Further down the list a new name has appeared, which may sound familiar to Vanity Fair readers. That’s because Vogue is now sharing its new jewelry director, Daisy Shaw Ellis, with Vanity Fair, where her title is accessories director. Shaw Ellis began her role at Vogue in July and while Condé editors in some cases work across brands after the publishing house set up the fashion and beauty network in 2018 in order to stretch resources further, it’s not often (if ever) that Vogue and Vanity Fair both list the same editorial staffer on their mastheads and appears to be a cost-cutting move. Shaw Ellis has taken over from Desiree Adedje, who was appointed jewelry director in February, but is no longer on the masthead.

Vogue has also shaken up its list of contributing editors. Perhaps most unsurprising of all, André Leon Talley’s name has been scrubbed from the site, following his memoir, which detailed the breakdown of his relationship with Vogue editor in chief and once longtime friend Anna Wintour. Clearly no more.



Also no longer listed as contributing editors are Sarah Brown; Selby Drummond; Sylvana Ward Durrett; Lawren Howell; Rebecca Johnson; Shirley Lloyd; Eve MacSweeney; Catie Marron; Marina Rust, and Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis.

In the opposite direction, Carlos Nazario, writer Abby Aguirre, Laia Garcia-Furtado, Alexis Okeowo, Michelle Ruiz, Maya Singer and Raven Smith have all joined the contributing editors list, in addition to Nickerson.

Glamour, meanwhile, no longer has a fashion editor, with senior fashion market director Shilpa Prabhakar Nadella’s removal from the masthead. It’s understood she left that role some months ago due to family commitments, but has been working as a contributing editor ever since.

While Glamour has a three-person strong commerce team for shopping recommendations, it now has no one on the fashion side for styling or brand relationships. Instead, it will tap further into the Condé fashion network team, which is led by Virginia Smith.

Glamour’s fashion team had slowly been shrinking over the years, especially after it became a digital-only publication at the end of 2018. Outside of fashion, it shares a number of staffers with Allure and Self.

This all comes against backdrop of recent cost cutting at Condé in the midst of the pandemic, which weighed heavily on ad revenues. In May, when the publisher laid off around 100 staffers and furloughed another 100 employees, several staffer at Vogue and Glamour were laid off. The company also put in place pay cuts for five months that it just reinstated. They cuts impacted those making more than $100,000 with cuts of between 10 percent and 20 percent across the whole company.

