THE STORYTELLERS: Matchesfashion.com is set to unveil its first promotional campaign, dubbed “Stories of Imagination,” today. This is the first time in its 32-year history that the retailer worked on a traditional print campaign, as well as two accompanying films, to tell the story of the brand.

In the past, the retailer had chosen to steer away from traditional marketing, but it’s now looking to build on the “cultural program” it has been spearheading through partnerships with the likes of the Frieze art journal and Il Pellicano Hotels, with a campaign that will bring all its stories, from across lifestyle, travel, art and fashion, under one umbrella.

“Following the success of 5 Carlos Place last September we embarked on a 5 Carlos Place tour — partnering with the Frieze Art Fairs in L.A. and New York and Il Pellicano Hotels, for our Grand Italian Tour. We then realized it was time to bring all our storytelling together under a brand campaign that really communicates the Matches DNA,” said Jess Christie, the retailer’s chief brand officer, adding that the aim is to create more customer engagement and highlight the Matches point of view when it comes to blending content and commerce.

Photographed by Chloé Le Drezen in New York, the campaign features model and philanthropist Christy Turlington Burns and actor Ashton Sanders photographed against an industrial setting, sporting a mix of sharp tailoring and utility-style garments in muted tones.

In the accompanying films, both Turlington Burns and Sanders address critical career choices and the causes they feel strongly about, such as “advocating for mothers” in Turlington Burns’ case.

The campaign will be “amplified both physically and digitally,” according to Christie. There will be no traditional print placement, but it will feature on site-specific locations in London, New York and Los Angeles and across the retailer’s digital channels. Independent cinema groups including Curzon, Electric and Everyman Cinema will also host showings in selected locations.