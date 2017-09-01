Todd Snyder has turned to an old friend — and loyal customer — to be the face of his fall advertising campaign: Matt Bomer.

The two men have been friends for years, Snyder said. “When choosing someone to represent your brand, it always feels more authentic if you already know and like that person. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Matt over the last six years and have the utmost respect and admiration for him as an actor and as a man. To me, he epitomizes the modern gentleman so I couldn’t hope for a better or more genuine fit as the face of this campaign. He was the person I had in mind from the start and I’m delighted he was able to do it.”

The campaign was shot in Fire Island, N.Y., by Matthew Brookes and is set against two residences in the Pines designed by famed architect Horace Gifford.

Bomer said he’s been a “fan and all-too-regular customer of Todd’s since his days at Ralph Lauren and J. Crew so when I first met him I geeked out a little bit. Now whenever I am in New York, I always go into his store which is like my ideal closet — I love it all, including the collaborations.”

The campaign, which was directed by Laird + Partners, launches Sept. 5.