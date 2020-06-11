Matt Duckor, vice president and head of programming for lifestyle and style, is out at Condé Nast.

Oren Katzeff, president of Condé’s entertainment division, told staffers in an e-mail late Wednesday that he had resigned.

The move comes after a number of former and current Bon Appétit staffers, all people of color, criticized him for not fostering a workplace environment that encourages diversity, as well as compensation issues, according to a Business Insider investigation. Duckor was heavily involved in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen video series.

The staffers included Alyse Whitney, a former associate editor, who tweeted that she asked him for a video opportunity, citing her experience and explaining that it would be good to have more diversity on screen. “He ignored me on e-mail, then when pressed in person, he said, ‘Well, we have Priya,’” referring to Priya Krishna.

On top of this, offensive tweets were unearthed. Among other comments, Duckor tweeted “working out is so gay” and said “@SamSifton are you in Harlem with the Black people and Asian same-sex couples? #kidding #diversity.”

He apologized for the tweets, which he said were more than 10 years old.

On Monday, Bon Appétit’s editor in chief Adam Rapoport resigned after the emergence of a photograph of him in brown face, plus allegations of a discriminatory workplace environment for people of color.

The now-deleted photograph of him and his wife Simone Shubuck in brown face for Halloween was posted by the latter some years ago with the caption “me and my papi,” and it recirculated on social media Monday, sparking outrage among many staffers and readers.

In the interim, Amanda Shapiro has been put in charge, but she told staffers that she will push for a person of color to take on the editor in chief title.

In a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, the staffs of Bon Appétit and sister publication Epicurious acknowledged their mistakes and pledged to make big changes, including prioritizing people of color for the editor in chief candidate pool, anti-racism training, resolving any pay inequities and assisting Condé Nast’s internal investigation “to hold individual offenders accountable.”

Ironically, Katzeff himself has also gotten into hot water for some of his tweets, including ones that are sexually suggestive. “There either is a cat on my flight, meowing repeatedly a few rows behind me, or a REALLY horny woman,” he wrote in a now deleted 2014 tweet. He also made comments about a Mexican waiter.

Amid national protests over the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other unarmed black people, as well as centuries of systemic racism in the U.S., some companies, including media organizations, have been taken to task for their own shortcomings. The New York Times’ editorial page director James Bennet, Refinery29’s editor in chief Christene Barberich and The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor Stan Wischnowski have all resigned in recent days.