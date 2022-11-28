×
Zoe Saldaña Has Taken Control

This Former Exec Teaches You to Bust Clutter — For Good

Inside the Fashion Industry’s Hankering for Horror

Stanley Tucci Is the ‘Icon of the Year,’ According to GQ Italia

The Italian edition of the magazine, which will host its seminal Men of the Year event this week in Milan, also acknowledged Aspesi's Lawrence Steele and emerging talents Jezabelle Cormio, Luca Magliano and Mauro Simionato with fashion honors.

Stanley Tucci on the cover of GQ Italia.
Stanley Tucci on the cover of GQ Italia. Courtesy of GQ Italia

MILAN — Stanley Tucci’s CNN series “Searching for Italy,” which celebrates the actor’s origins and local cuisine, has earned him some love back from the country. The Italian edition of GQ has recognized Tucci as a sex symbol and named him “icon of the year” as part of its Men of the Year Awards, which will be celebrated with an event here on Thursday.

This will be the first time the Italian version of the Condé Nast title will host a party for the format, which annually honors people across entertainment, sport, art and cinema who made a notable impact on the zeitgeist over the past year.

This year GQ launched the awards globally across all 20 of its editions. The full list of GQ Italia’s selection includes international and local personalities and will be officially revealed on Tuesday, when a special issue of the magazine hits newsstands.

Among the others chosen are two-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen as “sportsman of the year,” after already being included in lists of the British and American editions of the magazine. GQ Italia also acknowledged Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Marcell Jacobs as “champion of the year” and awarded swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri for the “performance of the year” for the four medals won at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Max Verstappen on the cover of GQ Italia.
Max Verstappen on the cover of GQ Italia. Courtesy of GQ Italia

Emily in Paris” heartthrob Lucas Bravo, who most recently starred in the movie “Ticket to Paradise” with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, was recognized as “upcoming movie icon” in an award presented by Persol. Other Italian honorees included “actor of the year” and long-time Gucci ambassador Alessandro Borghi — who starred next to Patrick Dempsey in the TV series “Devils” — and young actor Francesco Centorame, who starred in the Netflix hit show “Skam Italia” that the magazine named “TV series of the year.”

“The idea behind [Men of the Year] is to take a photograph that best represents what is happening in the worlds closest to us, seen through the lens of GQ. It’s a celebration rather than an award,” said Federico Sarica, GQ Italia’s head of editorial content.

As for the fashion awards, GQ Italia recognized Aspesi’s creative director Lawrence Steele was named “most stylish person of the year;” Jezabelle Cormio and Luca Magliano, founders of their respective namesake labels, who were both named “breakthrough designer of the year,” while Mauro Simionato, founder and creative director of Vitelli, was acknowledged for “creative community of the year.”

Alessandro Borghi on the cover of GQ Italia.
Alessandro Borghi on the cover of GQ Italia. Courtesy of GQ Italia

To be staged at Milan’s Palazzo Serbelloni, GQ Italia’s Men of the Year event will follow celebrations already hosted in London and Los Angeles earlier this month, which offered plenty of fashion moments on the red carpet.

The British event drew honorees Sydney Sweeney, Andrew Garfield, Jack Harlow and Stormzy, as well as celebrities such as Emma D’Arcy, Salma Hayek, James McAvoy, Phoebe Dynevor, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Lucien Laviscount and Suki Waterhouse, among others. The U.S. version was attended by Zoë Kravitz — declared GQ’s Superhero of the Year — and Brendan Fraser plus the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Travis Baker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Pusha T, Charlie Puth and Emma Chamberlain, to name a few.

