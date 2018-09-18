Brandon Maxwell, Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford generated the highest earned media value on Instagram during New York Fashion Week through their presence on Instagram, according to InfluencerDB.com, a marketing software company that tracks the best-performing brands and influencer marketing campaigns on the social channel.

Maxwell earned $1,290,047; Lauren earned $1,001,674, and Ford earned $951,231. Those are the values of the media exposure gained through Instagram mentions and engagement.

The results examined 47,574 postings from Instagram channels with more than 15,000 followers with the tags or keyword mentions of #nyfw, #fashionweek and #newyorkfashionweek. They could come from influencers, celebrities and other notable personalities.

Those three top designers were followed by Tommy Hilfiger ($745,442), Calvin Klein ($670,152), Tory Burch ($665,991), Savage x Fenty ($653,121), Dior ($558,292), Michael Kors ($547,504), Rafaello and Co. ($528,239), Alexander McQueen ($501,494), and Coach ($453,468).

The Instagram posts were posted between Sept. 5 and Sept. 14, and not all those that made the top 10 had fashion shows in New York. They were all top mentions, on and off the runways.

As far as the mentions by influencers with more than 15,000 followers, Maxwell had 285 mentions (1,635,571 likes), Lauren had 635 mentions (5,464,935 likes) and Ford had 604 mentions (2,810,204 likes).