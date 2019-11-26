Condé Nast has a new chief of people.

Stan Duncan will begin his new role as chief people officer right after the holidays, overseeing everything human resources. That includes hiring, firing, diversity and inclusion, executive compensation and employment practices, among other duties.

He replaces JoAnn Murray, whose title was chief human resources officer. She was ousted in a recent Condé shuffle, alongside chief financial officer David Geithner.

Life at Condé might take a bit of getting used to for Duncan as it’s quite different from his last job where he was chief human resources officer for finance company Raymond James Financial.

Other recent new hires at Condé include Natasha Pearlman, who crossed the pond to become Glamour’s new executive editor. Pearlman was previously a strategic brand consultant at Glamour U.K. and before that editor in chief of Grazia U.K.

Elsewhere, it beefed up its entertainment division, tapping Reginald Williams as senior vice president of programming. Williams comes from Ambrosia for Heads, a hip-hop lifestyle digital media company he founded. Prior to that, he held senior-level roles at BET and MTV.

But it wasn’t all hiring. Among the departures was Benjamin Landy, an editor at The Hive, Vanity Fair’s popular and newsier digital-first vertical. After four years at Vanity Fair, he is leaving for Fast Company, where he will be executive editor of digital.

Sam Rogers, a Vogue International editor, is also leaving to take on the executive editor role at Bustle U.K., fitting in with its strategy to become a successor to glossy magazines.

She will take over from Charlotte Owen, who is relocating to New York as Bustle’s editorial director at the request of Emma Rosenblum, the new editor in chief of Bustle parent company Bustle Digital Group.

This follows a lot of movement at Bustle. Earlier this month, several staffers were let go, including associate entertainment news editor, celebrity and entertainment news editor, movies editor and senior books editor, as it prepares for a site relaunch in 2020.

At Hearst-owned Cosmopolitan, there has also been several changes, including Jessica Goodman’s promotion to op-ed editor, Rachel Torgerson becoming senior fashion editor and Ashley Oerman’s appointment as deputy lifestyle director. In addition, Lauren Adhav and Sarah Weldon are now both associate editors, while Madeleine Reeves has been promoted to deputy articles director.

Over at The New York Times, former BuzzFeed reporter Jessica Testa joined the Styles desk as staff writer, replacing Matthew Schneier, who left for New York Magazine in May. Styles is also looking for an experienced fashion news editor to work with Testa and the rest of the team, alongside Anita Leclerc, fashion editor, and Vanessa Friedman.

Also at the Times, Elaina Plott of The Atlantic has been hired as a political reporter to cover the 2020 campaign, while Tacey Rychter is joining the travel desk as social editor, having previously helped the Times expand its footprint in Australia.

It also made two international appointments. Vivian Wang, a metro reporter, is moving to become Beijing-based correspondent. Ruth Maclean, West Africa correspondent for The Guardian for the last three years, meanwhile, begins at The Times in December and will be based in Dakar.

Back in the U.K., the Financial Times has a new editor, Roula Khalaf, who will succeed veteran newsman Lionel Barber. Khalaf is the first female editor in the paper’s 103-year-history.

It will also soon have a new fashion editor to replace Jo Ellison, the newly appointed editor of How to Spend It. Lauren Indvik, currently chief editor of Vogue Business, will join the FT in January.

