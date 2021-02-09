The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

Beginning in the magazine world, Jessica Roy has been promoted from deputy digital director of Hearst’s Elle magazine to digital director, taking the reins from Katie Connor, who recently decamped to W. Roy was deputy digital director for three years and previously held positions at The Cut, Time and The New York Observer. She takes control of the site at a pretty good time traffic wise as Elle’s total audience was up 9 percent in 2020, compared to the previous year, according to the latest available data from the Alliance for Audited Media. In contrast, Vogue’s slipped 5.7 percent.

Speaking of Vogue, Condé Nast recently named Ksenia Solovieva editor in chief of Vogue Russia, succeeding Masha Fedorova, who has decided to step down from the role. Solovieva has been with Condé since 2007, first as beauty director of the local edition of Tatler, eventually becoming editor in chief of the title. Her successor at Tatler is set to be revealed shortly.

Elsewhere, two new magazine titles have been busy filing out their mastheads. Grazia USA has tapped Zoe Ruffner as fashion and beauty features director, Gabrielle Prescod as market director, and Channing Hargrove as culture editor, while Nylon France will be led by editor in chief Elisabeta Tudor.

Rolling Stone, meanwhile, is searching for a new editor in chief after Jason Fine moved to take on the director of content development role, overseeing all multimedia projects including films, documentaries, podcasts and books. Rolling Stone president and chief operating officer Gus Wenner said: “In looking for a new editor in chief, we are thrilled to bring in someone who will continue the evolution of this iconic brand. Quality journalism and innovative thinking will be the number-one priority in our search.”

At The Atlantic, two new staff writers have been added to its masthead: Tim Alberta, who comes from Politico, where he has been the chief political correspondent, and Jennifer Senior, joining from The New York Times, where she is a columnist.

Outside of magazines, yet more staff changes have been announced at The New York Times. Most notably, longtime science reporter Donald McNeil Jr. and audio journalist Andy Mills, who have been mired in separate controversies, have both exited the company. “We are committed to building a news report and company that reflect our core values of integrity and respect, and will work with urgency to create clearer guidelines and enforcement about conduct in the workplace, including red-line issues on racist language,” executive editor Dean Baquet explained in a note to staffers addressing McNeil Jr.’s departure.

Also at The Times, deputy managing editor Rebecca Blumenstein is to take on the newly created role of deputy editor of publisher’s office, with publisher A.G. Sulzberger describing her as his “day-to-day partner in supporting our journalism operations at a time when they are growing rapidly in size and ambition.” He said her focus for the time being will be to “grapple with questions like how we better manage a much larger, more complex newsroom; how we absorb the right lessons from this extended period of remote working while planning our return to the office; how we ensure our work around diversity, equity and inclusion drives real, sustainable change, and how we ensure our mission of “without fear or favor” journalism thrives in an increasingly polarized world.”

Rival The Washington Post is continuing with its expansion, adding eight positions in its technology team that will grow it to 27 reporters, editors and video journalists, with the media company stating that it saw a 40 percent growth in readership in 2020. It also recently named Travis Lyles its first Instagram editor.

And USA Today has promoted Kristen Go to executive editor for news and initiatives, supervising teams covering consumer news and technology, life and entertainment, travel, education, and enterprise reporting focused on equity issues such as race, identity and social justice. In addition, Kristen DelGuzzi is now managing editor for opinion; Michelle Maltais is managing editor for consumer news, and Caren Bohan is managing editor for politics and Washington.

Finally, there have been two big changes at CNN. President Jeff Zucker told staffers that he plans to stay on until the end of the year, having considered departing earlier, while Rick Davis, executive vice president of news standards and practices, is retiring after 40 years at the company.

