The ever-revolving door in the media industry continues to spin. Here, WWD rounds up some recent notable moves.

First up is a new publication and with it a new editor. Hearst Corp. just tapped Mike Guy as editorial director of luxury print magazine R&T, a companion to Road & Track that is dedicated to the auto-enthusiast lifestyle, covering travel, food, wine and luxury goods. Guy, the founder and former editor in chief of The Drive, will report to Matt Sanchez, ceo of Hearst Autos, the publisher’s auto arm. In addition to The Drive, Guy has had stints at Maxim and Details, where he was digital director and articles editor, respectively.

Also just in today, Forbes has made some c-suite changes, with Jessica Sibley being promoted to chief revenue officer, succeeding Mark Howard, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Sibley was previously chief sales officer, working closely with Howard on a number of initiatives.

Across the pond at British Vogue, Ellie Pithers, the title’s longstanding fashion features editor, has been given the additional title of senior associate digital editor. That appears to be the former responsibilities of Anne-Marie Tomchak, who was digital director for less than a year. Tomchak took to Instagram earlier this week to explain that she had left to pursue other opportunities and would be making an announcement shortly.

Back in New York, there have been changes at American Vogue. There, Rickie De Sole has been tasked with setting up a shopping vertical on the site in her newly created position as executive fashion director. If successful, the plan is to bring it to some of Condé’ Nast’s other publications, although she wouldn’t reveal which ones could be next. De Sole, previously head of fashion initiatives, which included launching its membership program, has already started to build a team. She just hired Rachel Besser as market editor.

Also at Condé’s One World Trade Center New York office, GQ has made some new hires, pulling Willa Bennett from Bustle Digital Group as senior manager of social media. In addition, Chris Cohen, formerly senior editor at Saveur, is now wellness editor, while Alex Hoyt joins next week as articles editor. Most recently he was editor in chief of The National, the Amtrak onboard magazine.

Over at the New York Times, Malina Gilchrist quietly left T Magazine as its longtime style director, to pursue freelance with an agency M.A.P. The Times is yet to reveal her successor. Perhaps more headline grabbing, though, was the news that Buzzfeed News editor in chief Ben Smith has been unveiled as the Grey Lady’s new media columnist. He succeeds Jim Rutenberg, who will become a writer at large, splitting his time between politics and the magazine. As for Buzzfeed, it told WWD that it has just started its search for Smith’s successor.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, recently unveiled Aaron Rutkoff as the editor of Bloomberg Green, a new platform focused on climate change news, analysis and solutions. Rutkoff is not new to Bloomberg, previously launching its Hyperdrive vertical on the future of transportation technology.

Finally, G/O Media hired Jim Rich, most recently at market research firm SWNS Media as editor at large, to revive sports site Deadspin, which shuttered at the end of last year following a spat with staff that resulted in them all heading for the door. In his new editor in chief role, Rich will oversee all editorial operations for the site and will be based in Chicago.