It’s been a while, but Media Carousel is back, with updates on the latest jobs goings-on in the media world over the past few weeks.

First up, some brand new news. Matt Medved has been named senior vice president of digital content at Modern Luxury, whose brands include Hamptons and Manhattan in New York, Ocean Drive in Miami and Angeleno in Los Angeles. Medved, who was editor in chief of music and culture magazine Spin between 2018 and 2020, will work closely with the print, marketing and sales teams on covers, features, new franchises and events.

“I’m excited to join Modern Luxury’s team at this critical juncture in the company’s evolution,” he said, adding he looks “forward to building new foundations for storytelling in the lifestyle sector” and growing “this trusted network of top-shelf titles and reimagine their offerings across digital, podcasts and video.”

Also just revealed, Lydia Polgreen, who stepped down as Huffington Post’s editor in chief in March to take on the head of content role at podcast company Gimlet Media, has joined experiences firm Atlas Obscura’s board.

Elsewhere, at Fast Company, Melissa Rocco has been promoted to senior vice president of sales, a newly created role, where she’ll be in charge of all global sales. Rocco joined Fast Company as the New York director of sales in 2018. Previously, she was digital development director in the tech & telco division at Time Inc.

Over at The Washington Post, Kat Downs Mulder has been appointed managing editor of digital. Making the announcement, executive editor Marty Baron said, “Kat has been a leader for years in the digital transformation of The Post.” Prior to her new role, she was vice president of product and design, overseeing the Post’s product strategy.

Forbes, meanwhile, has made two new hires — Joyce Bautista Ferrari as managing editor and Ali Jackson-Jolley as assistant managing editor. Bautista Ferrari, former managing editor for Marie Claire, is charged with establishing a process for internal talent mobility and “ensuring that all facets of the Forbes newsroom continue to advocate for systemic change in business, culture and society.” Jackson-Jolley will focus on diversifying Forbes’ recruiting and hiring, across all levels in the newsroom.

As previously reported by WWD, Harper’s Bazaar new editor in chief Samira Nasr made two new hires this month: features director Kaitlyn Greenidge and creative director Laura Genninger.

Greenidge is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and has previously acted as a contributing editor for the Lenny Letter newsletter, while Genninger was art director at Another Man magazine.

And at The Cut, Stella Bugbee is stepping down as senior vice president and editor in chief of the fashion vertical of New York Magazine, to become editor at large at the latter. In her new role, she will focus on journalism projects that span both print and digital; develop a new podcast, and work with editor in chief David Haskell on shaping editorial strategy decisions, especially to support digital subscription business. Haskell is searching for her replacement.

Finally, Claudia Eller will return to Variety, WWD’s sister publication, next week as editor in chief. She was placed on administrative leave five months ago following a Twitter exchange about the lack of diversity in the newsroom, which saw her call journalist Piya Sinha-Roy “bitter.”

Eller will serve the remainder of her contract until 2022. Then she’ll be succeeded by Cynthia Littleton, who has been named co-editor in chief. Another co-editor in chief will be named at a later date.

Ramin Setoodeh, formerly New York bureau chief, has been promoted to executive editor, reporting to Eller. He will run day-to-day operations, alongside Littleton.

