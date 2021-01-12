The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

First up, Condé Nast has laid off a few members of its U.S.-based p.r. team, WWD has learned. The publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker confirmed that there had been a small number of layoffs, but did not provide specific numbers. It’s understood that the move fits in with the media company’s strategy of streamlining operations after merging U.S. and international two years ago. At the end of last year, it announced a number of editorial changes aimed at streamlining editions in a bid to save costs. This included naming Anna Wintour chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner, the current editor in chief of Teen Vogue is heading back to The Cut. She’s set to become editor in chief of New York Magazine’s fashion vertical, where she worked as a fashion market editor for more than three years before taking on the top editor’s role at Condé Nast-owned Teen Vogue. Peoples Wagner is taking the reins from Stella Bugbee, her former editor, who is stepping down after nine years at the helm. Bugbee’s not leaving the company, though, and will stay on at New York Magazine as editor at large, focusing on journalism projects that span both print and digital. She’ll also continue to serve as an executive producer of The Cut’s podcast.

Also at New York Magazine, Alexis Swerdloff has been promoted to deputy editor, and David Wallace-Wells is now editor-at-large. Swerdloff has been New York Magazine’s Strategist editor since 2013, and more recently oversaw the relaunch of Curbed as part of New York. Wallace-Wells has been the magazine’s deputy editor since 2017.

Time editor in chief and chief executive officer Edward Felsenthal announced that Janice Min is joining as a contributing editor, writing occasional pieces for Time and contributing to special projects, with a particular focus on culture, business and entertainment. Los Angeles-based Min was previously the top editor at The Hollywood Reporter.

Paige Mastrandrea was named editor in chief of Ocean Drive, the Miami-based luxury title published by Modern Luxury Media. Most recently Mastrandrea was the managing editor of Haute Living, where she reported on and managed the online, social and print content for the publication. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a fantastic team and helming the editorial side of a publication that has remained so iconic and embodies the rich history of the city of Miami,” said Mastrandrea.

There’s also been a change at the top of The New York Post. Publisher News Corp. said that Keith Poole, currently second in command at British tabloid The Sun (also part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.), has been named editor in chief of The New York Post Group and will relocate to the U.S. to begin his new role in early March. He’ll have oversight of print, digital and Post Studios, with Stephen Lynch, current editor in chief for print, and Michelle Gotthelf, head of digital, both reporting to Poole, News Corp. added.

Stephen J. Adler, the editor in chief of Reuters, is stepping down after 10 years at the helm. In a message to staffers, he said: “I will miss the daily, hourly, and minute-by-minute Reuters adventure and will surely miss all of you. But it is the right time for me to pass the baton. I’m greatly looking forward to writing, teaching, advocating for press freedom and media literacy, and finding my way toward unexpected new challenges.”

Finally, major networks have started to announce their new political lineups ahead of next week’s inauguration. At CNN Abby Phillip will become the anchor of Inside Politics Sunday and has also been named the network’s senior political correspondent; Jim Acosta has been promoted to anchor and chief domestic correspondent; Pamela Brown will become the anchor of CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 p.m. ET, Dana Bash has been named co-anchor of the network’s Sunday morning newsmaker show, now called “State of the Union With Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.” Elsewhere, Kaitlan Collins has been named chief White House correspondent; Jeff Zeleny chief national affairs correspondent; and Manu Raju chief congressional correspondent.

Over at NBC, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander are NBC’s new chief political correspondents. Hallie Jackson will move from chief political correspondent to senior Washington correspondent, while Andrea Mitchell, chief foreign affairs correspondent, has been given the additional title of chief Washington correspondent.

