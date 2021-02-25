The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

Starting with The New York Times, there has just been another change to its audio team. Deputy managing editor Cliff Levy, who was parachuted in to overhaul the division after the “Caliphate” podcast fallout, has named Lisa Chow, a veteran audio journalist, editor of the popular “The Daily” podcast. In her new role she’ll be responsible for “The Daily”’s editorial and management decisions and will report to Sam Dolnick, assistant managing editor overseeing audio.

Elsewhere at the Gray Lady, Jia Lynn Yang has been appointed national editor, while White House correspondent Maggie Haberman has a new beat, joining the investigative/enterprise team in the Washington bureau, “where she’ll bring her wide knowledge of Democrats as well as Republicans to help land stories and projects about the new administration.” She won’t completely be leaving her old duties behind, continuing to work with the politics desk to track the post-Trump landscape.

Former New York Times chief executive officer Mark Thompson also has a new job as a consultant to the supervisory and executive boards of publisher Axel Springer. Of his new role, he said, “Axel Springer has already seized the digital opportunity in media with energy and imagination. I’m looking forward to helping the company’s leaders plan and deliver its next chapter of growth and success.”

Outside of The New York Times, rival The Washington Post has named managing editor Cameron Barr interim executive editor during the search for Marty Barron’s successor, while online publication Vox will now be overseen by Swati Sharma, managing editor of The Atlantic since 2018. She takes the helm from Lauren Williams, who departed to launch a nonprofit.

There have also been a few changes at NBC. Marian Porges, NBC News’ senior vice president of standards and practices, is signing off after 25 years. The job title runs in the family as her father was ABC News’ senior vice president of standards and practices when he retired. On the advertising side, Yusuf Chuku joins NBCUniversal in the newly created role of executive vice president of client strategy and insights. He’ll be leading a new team: client insights and strategy focused on One Platform storytelling.

In the magazine world, as O, The Oprah Magazine transitions from a monthly publication into a quarterly with a renewed focus on digital, its new leadership team has been revealed. Alison Overholt has been named general manager, a newly created role, and will oversee content, brand management, membership strategy, e-commerce and audience development for what publisher Hearst describes as a “multiplatform lifestyle brand,” while Arianna Davis has been promoted to senior director of editorial and strategy, also a new position. Overholt joins from ESPN, where she was most recently senior vice president of multiplatform storytelling and journalism, and Davis, who will report to Overholt, was previously digital director of OprahMag.com.

At Condé Nast, Juan Costa Paz has been named new global creative director of the American and British Vogue titles; Margaret Zhang is the new editorial director of Vogue China, and Carolyn Kylstra has revealed her intention to step down as editor in chief of Self, having signed on at Google to become its head of special projects and digital platforms.

Grazia USA, meanwhile, has tapped Casey Brennan as editor at large and Vice Media-owned i-D has added three senior positions to its masthead. Hair stylist Jawara will take on the role of senior beauty editor at large, while stylists Lotta Volkova and Sydney Rose Thomas will take on the role of senior fashion editors at large.

Finally, Khalea Underwood has a new role as manager of global editorial at MAC Cosmetics. Prior to this, she ran the beauty vertical at The Zoe Report for two-and-a-half years.

