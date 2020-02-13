The ever-revolving door in the media industry continues to spin. Here, WWD rounds up some recent notable moves.

Starting with changes at Condé Nast, Vogue has a new jewelry editor, a key role for advertising revenues. Desiree Adedje began her new job Wednesday, replacing jewelry director Grace Givens. She departed just before New York Fashion Week after close to four years at the glossy to pursue other opportunities. Adedje was previously a freelance stylist.

Also at One World Trade Center, The New Yorker announced that Pamela Maffei McCarthy, the magazine’s longtime deputy editor, has decided, after a 27-year run, that it is time to step down. McCarthy will be succeeded by senior editor Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn. At the same time, Monica Racic, its director of production and multimedia, will be moving into the newly created role of digital director.

On the corporate floor, Christiane Mack has been named chief content operations officer, based in New York but reporting directly to London-based Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast International’s chief operating officer and president. Her new team will provide digital content support for all brands other than Vogue. For the past four years, Mack was head of content strategy and operations and before that spent 25 years as executive director of editorial and special projects at Vogue and Teen Vogue.

Over at Hearst Tower, Meaghan Murphy was earlier this week revealed as content director of Woman’s Day where she’ll have oversight of editorial content and strategy across all platforms for the women’s lifestyle brand. Murphy, who joined Hearst Magazines in 2014 as executive editor of Good Housekeeping, takes over from Susan Spencer, who is stepping down as editor in chief of Woman’s Day at the end of the month.

And at Elle, longtime W magazine staffer and stylist Alex White has been appointed as its new fashion director. In that role, she’ll be styling covers and fashion editorial shoots, while also covering the luxury fashion market. She succeeds fashion and market director Joann Pailey, who departed in November to become Altuzarra’s head of content and marketing.

Hearst Autos tapped Joe Brown, formerly of Bonnier Corporation, as group editorial director. Brown will be in charge of all print and digital content across platforms in the Hearst Autos division, which includes Car and Driver, Road & Track, Autoweek, Canadian Black Book, R&T Crew, and the new R&T luxury brand.

Forbes, meanwhile, is continuing its staff shuffle. Alicia Hallett-Chan has just been named design director. She comes from The New York Times where she was creative director of its T-Brand Studio. Lynn Schlesinger has been promoted to chief marketing officer from group vice president of brand and demand marketing.

At the New York Times, Greg Bensinger will join its opinion section as a writer covering technology and a member of the editorial board. He joins from The Washington Post’s San Francisco bureau, where he covered Google, artificial intelligence and algorithms. Manny Fernandez, meanwhile, is heading to California as bureau chief. He was previously a national correspondent based in Houston.

On the West Coast, The Hollywood Reporter, which is owned by Valence Media, has laid off around a dozen staffers, a third of which are in editorial. The cuts affect its web team, styles coverage and international correspondents, sources told WWD.

And last but not least, model Denise Bidot has defected to Los Angeles from New York to become cohost of the upcoming Quibi show “Fashion’s a Drag,” produced by Hearst Originals, the production arm of Hearst Magazines that has been expanding in L.A. over the last year as it works to sell more shows and IP to Hollywood.

