The revolving door of the media industry never stops. Here, WWD rounds up some notable moves of late.

First up is HBO, where Quentin Schaffer is leaving after just shy of 40 years, most recently in the role of executive vice president of corporate communications. The role encompassed work with talent and awards, too, and Schaffer handled HBO’s biggest shows, from “Sex and the City” and “The Sopranos” to “Game of Thrones” and “Big Little Lies.” His exit comes just a year after AT&T acquired Time Warner, HBO’s parent, and only a few months after its top executive, Richard Plepler, resigned. Kevin Brockman two months ago came from Disney to the newly named WarnerMedia, where he now leads communications globally.

Elsewhere:

Forbes has hired a new crop of reporters and editors who will work out of the New York, San Francisco and London offices. Robert LaFranco has been named assistant managing editor of Consumer, joining from Bloomberg; Michael Munes, joining from Mashable, is the new associate editor of social media, where he will focus on covering Facebook. There are also new assistant editors: Marley Coyne, recently a fellow with Vanity Fair; Leah Rosenbaum, recently working freelance, and Hank Tucker, a recent graduate. There’s also the addition to the news desk of Rachel Sandler, another recent graduate, who will be working in San Francisco; Isabel Togoh, recently at HuffPost UK, who will be working in London, and Lisette Voytko, yet another recent grad, who will be working out of Jersey City.

Time magazine has a new president in Keith Grossman, who joins after almost five years at Bloomberg, most recently as chief revenue officer. In his new role at Time, Grossman will lead the outlet’s overall business operations, including advertising, marketing and consumer.

Jo Ellison has been named editor of How to Spend It, the luxury supplement of The Financial Times. Ellison was promoted from her role as FT’s fashion editor and coordinator of its Business of Luxury Summit. She succeeds longtime How to Spend It editor Gillian de Bono, who said she would be stepping down earlier this year. Ellison takes up the role in September.

Jodi Rudoren, a veteran reporter and editor of The New York Times, is leaving after 21 years to be the new editor in chief of The Jewish Daily Forward. Rudoren most recently worked on audience strategy as The Times’ associate managing editor. At The Forward, she succeeds Jane Eisner, who was cut at the start of the year along with several other staffers and editors when the outlet decided to end its print edition. The Forward recently received a $500,000 gift from Craig Newmark, the founder of Craigslist.

Some top editors at digital brands The Onion and The AV Club, formerly owned by Univision, have left soon after being acquired by G/O Media, a company formed by Great Hill Partners and media executive Jim Spanfeller. Mike McAvoy, president of The Onion; Laura Browning, executive editor of The AV Club, and its managing editor Caitlin PenzeyMoog, all recently exited.

At Art Media Holdings, Victoria Duffy Hopper is out as president and chief executive officer following the company’s acquisition by Penske Media Corp. (WWD’s parent company). Hopper, an ex-wife of the late actor Dennis Hopper, joined PMC when the company acquired several art titles from Peter Brant last fall. She started out at Art Media in 2014 as an executive.

