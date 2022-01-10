Media Moves 2022: Variety’s New Co-Editor In Chief

Monday, January 10

Variety’s new co-editor in chief

Variety announced that Ramin Setoodeh will be promoted to co-editor in chief of Variety in the coming months, working alongside Cynthia Littleton to co-run the newsroom and oversee editorial activities across all Variety platforms.

Littleton was named co-editor in chief of Variety last year, while Setoodeh currently serves as Variety’s executive editor, helping to steer day-to-day operations of the newsroom and spearheading editorial franchises. Before coming to Variety, he spent nine years at Newsweek as both an editor and senior writer. He’s also written for The Daily Beast and The Wall Street Journal.

“Cynthia is one of the most intelligent and highly-regarded journalists in the industry. She possesses a rare mixture of kindness, deep integrity, professionalism, and killer journalistic instincts. Her world-class business reporting coupled with Ramin’s talent shaping Variety’s key content franchises make them the definition of a power duo. I look forward to seeing them lead the newsroom,” said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Penske Media, which also publishes WWD.

The duo will succeed Claudia Eller, who will serve the remainder of her contract until 2022. Eller was previously placed on administrative leave following a Twitter exchange about the lack of diversity in the newsroom, which saw her call journalist Piya Sinha-Roy “bitter.” She returned to the publication in October 2021 after five months.



Changes at Fast Company owner

Mansueto Ventures, the owner of Fast Company and Inc., has named Stephanie Mehta as chief executive officer and the newly created position of chief content officer. Mehta will replace Eric Schurenberg, who has stepped down after 10 years with Mansueto Ventures, as CEO and editor in chief of Inc.

Mehta has served as editor-in-chief of Fast Company since March 2018. She was previously a deputy editor at Vanity Fair, and held senior leadership roles at Bloomberg Media and Fortune.

She said, “I’m excited to work with the entire team to help steer the company and our two storied editorial brands, Inc., and Fast Company, in this fast-changing media landscape.”

Joe Mansueto, founder of Mansueto Ventures, added, “Stephanie’s stewardship of Fast Company these past few years has led to incredibly noteworthy journalism that we all are proud of. Her leadership and collaboration with colleagues have led to significant growth across our live events, podcasts and recognition programs. For these reasons, and many more, I believe she is exceptionally well-positioned to lead Mansueto Ventures.”

A new EIC of Fast Company has not yet been named.

