Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Business

Tech Forum: Nordstrom’s CTO on the ‘Closer to You’ Journey and Its Challenges

Beauty

Tech Forum: How the Estée Lauder Cos. Uses Social Media to Its Advantage

Media Moves 2022: Nandi Howard Returns to Essence as Content Director

A look at fashion media's revolving door: who's been hired, fired or just jumped ship.

Nandi Howard
Nandi Howard Michael Anthony

Nandi Howard, the erstwhile style editor of Essence, is returning to the magazine as content director, leading the magazine’s print issue and digital verticals. Howard, who hails from Houston, left Essence in 2019 to become editor in chief of Houstonia magazine, one of the lifestyle titles published by SagaCity Media, Inc. At Essence, she’ll work closely with Corey Stokes, senior vice president creative at Essence Ventures. Howard starts Monday and will work remotely from Houston, but plans to relocate to New York City later this year.

July 7, 2022

Willa Bennett has been named editor in chief of Highsnobiety, the culture and fashion media company in which German e-commerce giant Zalando recently acquired a majority stake.

Bennett, 27, comes to Highsnobiety from GQ, where she led the magazine’s social media strategy and penned culture pieces. She will oversee editorial operations from Highsnobiety’s New York City offices. She starts July 25 and reports to founder and chief executive officer David Fischer. Bennett succeeds Thom Bettridge, who left to join Montreal-based multibrand e-tailer Ssense.

June 23, 2022

Lisa Aiken will join Vogue as executive fashion director, Vogue.com, WWD has learned. Aiken will report directly to Anna Wintour, Condé Nast’s chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue.

Aiken comes to Vogue.com after a year at Neiman Marcus, where she was fashion and lifestyle director. Neiman Marcus confirmed last week that Aiken would leave the company to pursue other opportunities. The company announced an integration of the fashion office and buying teams.

At Vogue.com, Aiken will be tasked with the commerce strategy, working closely with Mark Pilipczuk, senior vice president of consumer revenue. She will lead the commerce team and oversee editorial strategy, responsible for driving commerce revenue growth, new ventures and innovation.

Lisa Aiken joins Vogue.com as executive fashion director.
Lisa Aiken

 

