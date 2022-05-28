Media Pop-ups in the Hamptons

As the well heeled flock to the Hamptons this summer, media outlets are following suit with some pop-up events. Here’s what’s on the books so far:



The Zoe Report

The Zoe Report, published by Bustle Digital Group, will return to the Hamptons this summer with its JetSet event taking place in East Hampton and Montauk. In partnership with Rachel Zoe and Curateur, the weekend will kick off with a VIP dinner in mid July, with the exact date yet to be announced. Over the rest of the weekend, guests will experience morning wellness moments from a Montauk-inspired workout to a mindful meditation, followed by an afternoon pool party.

Luxe Interiors + Design



The Sandow Design Group’s Luxe Interiors + Design will celebrate its annual Hamptons special edition on July 29 at LongHouse Reserve, a 16-acre reserve and sculpture garden in East Hampton. The invite-only event, hosted by Luxe editor in chief Pamela Jaccarino, along with Kate Kelly Smith, executive vice president and managing director of Luxe and chief sales officer of The Sandow Design Group, will welcome more than 100 design professionals and industry VIPs, who will fete the 2022 Hamptons special edition over light bites and assorted wines by local vineyard, Bridgehampton Breeze.

Grazia

Grazia USA, which will begin publishing Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons beginning with Memorial Day weekend, is teaming with Manolo Blahnik at its East Hampton store for an exclusive shopping experience on June 29. Also during the summer, it will launch Grazia Rendezvous, an invite-only health and wellness retreat at a luxury estate (worth tens of millions dollars).

Cultured

To coincide with the launch of its Hamptons edition, which will be focused on art and culture in the region, Cultured Magazine will host a number of events out East this summer, including its second Art + Tennis event in partnership with Whispering Angel. It’s also organizing an exclusive event with Marni to celebrate the brand’s pop-up at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, while the new edition will partner with fashion brand Another Tomorrow on an exclusive dinner for female thought leaders at a private home in Sagaponack. Dates for all three events are yet to be released. The inaugural seasonal edition will be guest edited by Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont— collectively known as Deux Femmes Noires — in collaboration with Cultured founder and editor in chief Sarah Harrelson.

