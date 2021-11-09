Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion, Mariska Hargitay Honored at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

The other women of the year included former national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman and biochemist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Karikó.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Glamour
Megan Thee Stallion Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“She taught me how to be the woman that I am today,” Megan Thee Stallion, who was born Megan Pete and whose megahits include “WAP” and “Savage,” said when thanking her mother, the late rapper Holly Thomas, last night as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year honorees.

“She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything and I know she is so proud of me today,” Pete continued. “My big mama, my great-grandmother, was like, ‘Megan I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree.’ So I said, You know what? I don’t give a damn how many songs I write, I’m gonna stay in school because I know by big mama and my mama are watching me and that’s what they would want me to do.” She just graduated with a bachelor’s of science in health administration from Texas Southern.

Pete’s boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, appears to be a big “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fan, making a beeline for actor Christopher Meloni at the awards, which took place at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan Monday evening — the same venue where it all began more than 30 years ago.

At one point, Pete was snapping pics of Fontaine with Meloni and fellow SVU star Mariska Hargitay, another Women of the Year honoree that he was there to introduce on stage.

Hargitay, the longtime star of “SVU” and founder of Joyful Heart, also cited her mother, the late actress Jayne Mansfield, in her acceptance speech.

“I also want to say, Samantha Barry and Glamour, that you’ve given me a bigger gift than you know: an evening that for me is very much about my mother. We have many pictures of her in our house, and my God, she is just so unbelievably glamorous. But I think that her glamour, her real glamour, the glamour of her luminous, tender, searching heart, was deeper and more beautiful than she ever knew,” she said. “She would be 88 now, and I think she would have liked this evening very much. I also think that she knows more now than when she died. She is here with us, and she is here with me, sitting with us and sitting with me, and I am so happy and grateful that we get to learn these things together.”

Honoree Mariska Hargitay, right, and husband Peter Hermann attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Honoree Mariska Hargitay, right, and husband Peter Hermann. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The other women of the year included former national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman and biochemist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Karikó, who were not able to attend the event and accepted their awards virtually. In-person were Georgia voting rights activists Helen Butler, Nsé Ufot, and LaTosha Brown and Heart of Dinner cofounders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai.

Elsewhere, guests included Misty Copeland, Prabal Gurung, Samantha Bee, rapper Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Huma Abedin, Brooke Shields and Tanya Taylor. Notably absent was Condé Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour. It’s understood that she planned to make an appearance, but ran out of time as she also had to attend the Youth Anxiety Center dinner last night, of which she is on the board.

After dinner, guests had the opportunity to attend an after party at Temple bar in NoHo where there was a free bar for one hour before turning into a cash bar. Times have certainly changed at Condé Nast over the last 30 years.

 

