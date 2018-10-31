A WORLD OF GOOD: Just when you thought there was nothing left to dissect of “The Royal Tour,” Talkwalker has crunched the social media mentions and analytics.

Meghan Markle’s three-per-day outfit changes during the 16-day escapade might have been head spinning enough, but the “welly-wanging contest” and the trek across a suspension bridge amidst the redwoods were eye-catching, too. While in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific, the royal newlyweds’ worldwide appeal was strongest in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and France.

That is no doubt welcome news for retailers in those countries that carry Stella McCartney, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, Roksanda Ilincic, Stuart Weitzman, Manolo Blahnik, Gucci, Oscar de la Renta and Birks. Those were among the many labels that Markle wore during her sojourns. Smaller companies such as Sydney designer Karen Gee, New Zealanders Emilia Wickstead and jeweler Jessica McCormack and Paris-based Australian Martin Grant also picked up some worldwide free publicity, thanks to Markle sporting their creations at different stops on the tour. Seven-year-old Outland Denim saw an immediate boom from the Markle effect during the royal tour. The exposure gleaned from her wearing the label, made by craftspeople in Cambodia, on five different occasions bolstered sales so much that it will hire 15 to 30 seamstresses as a result. Markle’s stylist and BFF Jessica Mulroney has also picked up extra work — as a fashion commentator for ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

From Oct. 8 through Halloween, the royal tour has gained more than 211,400 mentions and more than 31.4 million likes, retweets, shares and comments, according to Talkwalker. The starting date of Oct. 15 racked up the most mentions with more than 25,900. The fact that Prince Harry’s and the Duchess of Sussex’s arrival coincided with their announcement that they are expecting their first child sparked further interest.

Instagram accounted for a good chunk of the social media mentions with 27.8 million likes. Women — no surprise — dominated discussions, comprising 63.7 percent compared to men’s 36.3 percent, Talkwalker reported. The royals’ trip Down Under generated 61,800 unique authors. The leading social influencers were all via Instagram, ranking respectively first through fifth were @_duchess_of_sussex, @people, @meghanmarkle_hd, @meghan_and_harry and @royal.addicted.

Talkwalker ranked the leading social posts from individuals:

The royal tour’s top-five hashtags were respectively #meghanmarkle, #princeharry, #royaltour, #duchessofsussex and #royalfamily. And last but not least, the leading five emotions were love, happy, great, beautiful and good.