Brides magazine might be on its way to getting married off.

Meredith Corp. is said to be in advanced talks with Condé Nast to acquire the title, which also boasts the classic domain name Brides.com, WWD has learned.

While the asking price is still unclear, naturally, this is said to be a point of negotiations. Nevertheless, the sale process, initiated by Condé only a few weeks ago, is expected to close by fall and could bring two longtime competitors under one publisher.

A Meredith spokeswoman and a Condé spokesman declined comment.

When Condé put Brides up for sale, along with W — which editor in chief Stefano Tonchi is trying to gather financial backing for a purchase of, as first reported by WWD — and Golf Digest, it was speculated that Meredith could be a suitor. Brides seems to fit in with its cadre of other accessible lifestyle titles, like Parents, Better Homes & Gardens and Martha Stewart Weddings, which is being shifted from a quarterly print schedule to once a year. As it stands, Brides is a little out of place among Condé’s efforts to consolidate around elite fashion and lifestyle titles. Its the publisher’s last remaining bridal magazine, as Modern Bride and Elegant Bride were shuttered in 2009.

What Meredith would do with Brides remains to be seen, but it seems like the title would be a good candidate for another redesign and a seasonal print frequency, given the fluctuating appetite for wedding looks and ideas. Although it would technically be the publisher’s second wedding title, Brides has a better social media following with 1 million on Instagram, compared with Martha Stewart Weddings’ 650,000. Brides also averages so far this year about 5.5 million readers a month, including print, digital, mobile and video, according to statistics from MPA the Association of Magazine Media.

But Meredith, too, is looking to offload some titles. Not long after it completed its acquisition of Time Inc., the Iowa-based publisher put Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money on the block, and is said to have accepted bids from a round of finalists in July. The sales are still said to be on track to close sometime this fall.

