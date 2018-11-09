Meredith Corp. has flipped another former Time Inc. property for the substantial sum of $150 million in cash.

The 70-year-old Fortune magazine and its related events assets have been bought by Chatchaval Jiaravanon, who owns the Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, which has some media and telecomm properties, but mainly works in food, agriculture and retail. Meredith was said by sources to be seeking around $200 million for the magazine so the sale price to Jiaravanon marks a pretty steep negotiation. (Meredith was also said to be seeking $200 million each for Money and Sports Illustrated, which came as part of the Time Inc. deal). The Fortune sale is expected to close before the end of the year and it will be a personal holding of Jiaravanon.

In a statement, Jiaravanon said he wants to make Fortune “the world’s leading business media brand.”

“The demand for high quality business information is growing and with further committed investment in technology and brilliant journalism, we believe the outlook for further profitable growth is excellent both for the publication and the events business,” he added.

Meredith’s sale of Time magazine to Salesforce Billionaire Marc Benioff just closed, roughly a month after it was announced. Benioff and his wife Lynne cut a $190 million deal for the title and just reconfirmed Edward Felsenthal’s role as editor on chief, while making him chief executive of the title as well. So far, Meredith has earned back about $350 million by flipping most of the Time titles it bought less than a year ago for $1.8 billion, and it still has Money and Sports Illustrated to go. Deals for those titles are expected sooner than later.

Fortune’s editor in chief Clifton Leaf is expected to stay on as well, and sources say that Fortune is expected to start hiring again and also to stay in its current office at 225 Liberty street through a lease agreement with Meredith, which took over the address early this year, being Time Inc.’s former headquarters.