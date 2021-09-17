Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Versace, Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent were top-ranked brands for media impact value at the Met Gala.

Shawn Mendes scored the top post
Shawn Mendes scored the top post at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala and New York Fashion Week generated $543 million and $179 million, respectively, in media impact value, according to Launchmetrics.

Data for the Met Gala, which took place Sept. 13, was monitored between Sept. 10 and 15 on online and social media. NYFW data was monitored  between Sept. 5 and 14 on online and social media.

MET GALA RANKINGS

The Met Gala’s $543 million in media impact value was divided between social at $436 million and online, $107 million.

Honors for the top post from the event went to Shawn Mendes, which generated $1.7 million in MIV. It was liked by more than 6 million people.

The top brand account at the Met Gala was Versace, which had a MIV of $26.4 million, and 3,600 posts.

The top celebrity was Lil Nas X, whose personal posts and echo in the media had a MIV of $38.8 million. He had three personal posts and 6,600 media mentions. The rapper wore three custom Versace outfits to the Met Gala.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Lexie Moreland/WWD

When it came to the top influencer, that went to Emma Chamberlain, an internet personality specifically on YouTube, whose personal posts and echo in the media (other people posting about it, excluding brand’s owned media)  sparked $15.9 million in MIV. She had one personal post and 1,200 media mentions. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton: a sparkling sequined-and-rhinestone dress featuring triangle cutouts.

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images

In brand ranking, Versace took the top spot, followed by Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent.

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK RANKINGS

Of the total MIV during New York Fashion Week, $130 million was generated by social and $49 million by online posts.

The top post during NYFW was that of Kylie Jenner, at the Revolve Gallery fashion presentation, which garnered $1.5 million in MIV, and was liked by more than 6 million people.

Met Gala, NYFW 's Multimillion Dollars'
Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post was the top post during NYFW. Instagram shot.

The top brand account was Moschino, which had a MIV of $13.6 million, and 2,400 posts. Moschino, which staged a rain-soaked show in Bryant Park on Sept. 9, had such celebrity guests in attendance as Diplo, Megan Fox and Taraji P. Henson, along with models such as Gigi Hadid.

The top celebrity post was by Kehlani, the American singer, songwriter and dancer, which had MIV of $6.2 million, with 15 personal posts and 152 media mentions, according to Launchmetrics.

According to Launchmetrics, the top influencer during NYFW was Kylie Jenner, whose personal posts and echo in the media generated $6.4 million in MIV, with one personal post and 1,000 media mentions.

In terms of brand ranking during NYFW, Moschino came in first place, followed by Dundas x Revolve, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and Tom Ford.

Brand ranking by owned media also went to Moschino in first place, followed in order by Tom Ford, Dundas x Revolve, Carolina Herrera and Michael Kors.

 

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Emma Chamberlain Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

Peter Dundas, Revolve Partner for Collection Showing  

Met Gala, NYFW 's Multimillion Dollars'

