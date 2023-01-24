Meta Leads as Top Topic in Online Engagement

NewsWhip’s latest analysis of media coverage of brands and business segments in 2022 found Meta edging out Amazon regarding online engagement, while Apple was one of the most written-about brands during the year.

The report’s authors said Apple was also “one of the only brands to see its highest engagement weeks come toward the end of the year. This was driven by two key news events in September, with the launch of the new iPhone and Brazil banning sales of iPhones until chargers were included as part of the sale.”

The report noted that Elon Musk’s public criticism of Apple in November “was the key driver of the November spike in interest. Apple Music was a driver of engagement too — particularly driven by BTS, who continue to be a force on Twitter even after the group split up.”

Regarding Meta and its brands, the company had a whopping 4.35 million average engagements per week. “Meta brands had the highest public interest in 2022 of any individual brand we looked at, though attention has been dwindling somewhat throughout the year,” the report stated. “The peak in attention came early in the year, in the first week of February, when stock was hit and began to slide, as tech stocks faced difficulties across the broader market.”

NewsWhip said a lot of the coverage beyond the financial performance of Meta “was to do with how people used or Instagram as a platform,” as well as reporting on announcements or statements that were made by celebrities and others.

The report noted that interest in Amazon’s coverage was lower than Meta’s “and rarely broke above a million per week. The three times this did happen were at the beginning of February, when tech stocks were facing a tough market; the first week of April, when workers voted to unionize on Staten Island and NPR profiled one of the lead organizers, and the first week of September when a mix of news and show debuts pushed it just over the million mark.”

Regarding Google, NewsWhip said the company saw the least engagement of the big tech brands, but it was consistent throughout the year. “The biggest week for engagement came early in the year when the tech giant’s subsidiary YouTube banned Dan Bongino for his COVID-19-related posts,” the report stated. “This was the only week that the tech giant broke a million engagements in a week, with the average hovering closer to 400,000.”