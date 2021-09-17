Michael Kors Pulls Out All the Stops for Club Kors in Chengdu, China

Michael Kors is hosting a one-night-only festival in Chengdu, China. The event, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight tonight (Chinese time) will feature interactive festival attractions and live musical performances.

Joshua Schulman, the new chief executive officer of Michael Kors, told WWD, “We are very excited to be hosting our first live event in China in several years. Club Kors is the perfect way to immerse our audience in our brand spirit of speed, energy and optimism. The event is about the fusion of fashion and music, style and culture — all things that are relevant to our customer and central to our brand. We’re thrilled to again be able to engage in real life, to offer an experience that is tangible, multidimensional and fun. We’re an optimistic brand, and we’re looking forward to the future.”

The intention is for Club Kors to extend these activities and the event to other markets globally after the initial launch in Chengdu.

Upon arrival to Chengdu Open Air Music Park, some 1,000 guests will be immersed into the world of Michael Kors. A neon light tunnel featuring the brand’s MK Signature logo print will lead the way into the festival, where fans will discover attractions such as a Ferris wheel decked out with MK neon charms, a half-pipe emblazoned with different MK Signature print projections, a ball pool in the middle of the festival grounds and stands offering one-of-a-kind Club Kors concert merchandise. Flash tattoos designed to resemble Michael Kors’ jewelry line also will be distributed to attendees.

The Club Kors Ferris wheel. courtesy shot.

Among the activities will be music festival-inspired food trucks and bars throughout the festival grounds. There will be a “Kors Diner,” where celebrity guests can relax, as well as a terrace where food and decor will be inspired by the designer’s favorite New York diners.

The festival will culminate with a series of live musical performances, coordinated in partnership with QQ Music. The lineup includes livestreamed performances from K-pop star Rain, pop star Charlie Puth and China’s Bibi Zhou. There will also be performances by China’s pop artists rapper Vava, Xiao Huang, Wu Hai and MK ambassador Fei.

Fei courtesy shot.

YouJam Studio, the Seoul-based product designers who have worked with K-pop groups Blackpink and BTS on their world tours, created the stage production.

Kors will also be hosting “Club Kors” takeovers on the night of Sept. 17 in Shanghai (at the Akoma Club), Beijing (PH Club) and in Downtown Chengdu (PH Club), where guests will be able to watch the concert livestream and take home the exclusive not-for-sale concert merchandise.

The event coincides with Michael Kors’ Super Brand Day on China’s Tmall.

Starting from Sept. 6, Club Kors took over the Michael Kors Tmall flagship with an interactive experience to tour the “Club Kors” venue, virtually. Tmall users were able to view the teaser content and reserve their access to the “Club Kors” livestreamed concert on Sept. 17. Super Brand Day also offers customers access to exclusive items from the fall 2021 Michael Michael Kors line that is available only on Tmall Super Brand Day.

Rain ID

Tying in with Club Kors is a campaign styled by British fashion editor Katie Grand and shot by Chinese photographer Trunk Xu.

Lareina Song courtesy shot.

The campaign mixes stills and videos featuring seven Chinese entertainment stars wearing looks from the fall 2021 Michael Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens. The cast includes Bibi Zhou, Vava and dancer Huang Xiao, as well as influencer/stylist Fil, Rain and the brand’s China ambassadors — singer/actress Dei (Wang Dei Dei), actress Lareina Song and Greater China brand ambassador actor Leo Wu.

Fil courtesy shot.

Leo Wu courtesy shot.

Michael Kors, which generated sales of $448 million in Asia for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021, sees the region as a key opportunity. Capri Holdings, Kors’ parent firm, has said it will continue to diversify its group’s global footprint with an emphasis on the Asia market. In its 2021 annual report, Capri said all three of its brands — Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo — “continue to have the potential to significantly grow market share in the region.”

FOR MORE STORIES:

Michael Kors, Versace Parent Company Logs $219 Million Profit as Luxury Sector Rebounds

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Michael Kors RTW Spring 2022

Broadway Baby: Michael Kors on 50 Years of Opening Nights, Diva Crushes and a Dream Revival

CEOs at Walmart, Macy’s, Gap, Nordstrom and Capri Look to the Future