Michael Kors pulled out all the stops when it came to social media engagement during New York Fashion Week. According to ListenFirst, a data and analytics company, which tracked social media during NYFW from Feb. 4 through Feb. 13, Kors came in first place with a social engagement score of 5,910,972. That figure is based on the volume of post responses and fan growth across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and hashtag/handle mentions on Twitter. Its score rose 421 percent over last year’s NYFW.

Coming in second place was Sherri Hill, the prom and eveningwear company, with a social engagement score of 3,056,381. The score was down 35 percent from last year.

Rounding out the top 10, in order, were Ralph Lauren (1,725,180); Tom Ford (1,174,867); Marc Jacobs (603,288); Coach (583,806); Christian Siriano (548,986); Oscar de la Renta (529,390); Kate Spade New York (528,132), and Zimmermann (388,142).

According to ListenFirst, Kors’ dominance was attributed to a fully integrated social strategy during NYFW, starting the week with its spring 2019 campaign launch party featuring Bella Hadid, followed by a steady drumbeat of teaser posts across social media. It culminated with its star-studded Seventies-themed runway show on Feb. 13 featuring Barry Manilow performing during the finale, models such as Patti Hansen, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid and a front row that included Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Regina King. Up six spots from last year, the brand increased social posts during the week by nearly two and a half times, causing its social engagement score to spike. Kors also grabbed eight of the top 10 posts by fashion brands on social this season.

“Not only did Michael Kors effectively bookend the week with two major events, the brand also peppered its social handles with teaser posts of handbags from the fall 2019 collection, a smart strategy that drew Kors’ highest social engagement and inspired anticipation of its runway show on the last day of NYFW,” said Lisa D’Amico, fashion and beauty industry lead, ListenFirst.

As for Sherri Hill, ListenFirst noted that the company’s top-performing post was a contest on Instagram encouraging fans to tag a friend for a chance to win a limited-edition NYFW robe. While none of the other brands’ posts call to action, this tactic works for Sherri Hill’s fan base of young women, ListenFirst said. Also Sherri Hill reposted its top-performing content from last September’s NYFW of Miss Universe winners from the Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach and another of Catriona Gray, two huge draws on social.

Kate Spade made its first appearance in the top 10, according to ListenFirst. The analytics firm attributed her ranking to a fresh social strategy that included live-streaming its runway show, and featuring posts of celebrities such as Julia Garner, KiKi Layne and Sadie Sink at the show. The brand increased posts on social by 32 percent year-over-year, with content highlighting the new handbag collection and new branding generating some of the brand’s highest engagement across social.