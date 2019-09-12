Michael Kors’ take on the American Dream resonated in the social media world, with his show coming in first place in social engagement during New York Fashion Week.

The spring 2020 show, which was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Wednesday morning, had a social engagement score of 11,468,732, according to ListenFirst, a social media analytics platform. That number accounts for the volume of post responses and fan growth across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and hashtag/handle mentions on Twitter from Sept. 6 through Sept. 11.

The season momentum was up 1,363 percent compared with last September’s spring 2019 fashion week, according to ListenFirst.

Kors’ fan growth was up 53 percent on their social media channels compared to the previous week — first week of September 2019.

The two top social media posts by any brand around NYFW this year were Facebook posts by Michael Kors that cumulatively generated 1,417,262 responses, showing a cherry and picnic themed handbag, respectively. Overall during NYFW, Kors shared 61 percent more content than last year’s NYFW spring 2019, generating 14 times more engagement from fans.

“While using musical performances and celebrity appearances definitely can provide the wow factor in the room, having a fashion week event translate to social media engagement requires more of a long-term strategy,” said Lisa D’Amico, fashion and beauty industry lead, ListenFirst. “Michael Kors has a year-round commitment to audience building on social media, putting the brand in a position where sharing tastefully staged handbag photos could be the breakout social media content around fashion week.”

Coming in second place was Sherri Hill, the prom and eveningwear firm, which showed last Friday night at Cipriani 42nd Street, and had a social media engagement score of 2,993,111. Their season momentum is up 72 percent from last year’s NYFW.

While not on the CFDA calendar, Sherri Hill heavily promoted the Facebook live-stream of its show ahead of time with Facebook posts teasing the return of former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe Philipines Catriona Gray as runway models, cumulatively generating 585,194 responses. The Facebook live-stream, which featured singer Bebe Rexha performing, was viewed 39,000 times, despite the audio cutting out during a portion of the stream.

The third place winner was Ralph Lauren, who showed Saturday night. The company had a score of 1,993,478 in social engagement. The season momentum was off 56 percent from a year ago, when Ralph Lauren celebrated its 50th anniversary with a show in Central Park.

According to ListenFirst, the brand scored big on social media around its “Ralph’s Club” concept of staging the tuxedo heavy collection inside a one-night only Twenties jazz club. It was a star-studded event with Janelle Monáe performing, and models such as Gigi Hadid showing off clothes. The number-one performing content for the brand on social media was actually an Instagram photo of Ralph Lauren with his wife, Ricky, from the event which generated 78,923 responses.

Fourth place went to Tommy Hilfiger, whose rousing Tommy x Zendaya show was held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y. That see-now-buy-now show had a social media engagement of 593,848. Its season momentum was down 71 percent from a year ago.

Fifth place went to Savage x Fenty, a lingerie show held Tuesday night at the Barclays Center. Savage x Fenty had a social media score of 487,778, and was up 1 percent from a year ago in season momentum. The show had a restriction on photographs.

Tom Ford came in at number six, with 478,261 in social media engagement. His numbers were off 71 percent in season momentum versus a year ago. Christian Siriano came in seventh place with 447,493 in social engagement, and down 21 percent in season momentum.

Kate Spade New York, which held its show Saturday at the Elizabeth Street Garden, took eighth place with 376,852 in social engagement, up 48 percent in season momentum.

Carolina Herrera came in ninth place with 329,482 in social media engagement, off 8 percent in season momentum, while Oscar de la Renta came in 10th place with a score of 275,955 in social media engagement , off 38 percent in season momentum.

