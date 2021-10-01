Skip to main content
Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop 2021 Campaign Focuses on Food Is Love

The Love T-shirt and tote will be available online and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores globally, starting today.

Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop campaign.
Michael Kors employees and friends are featured in the Watch Hunger Stop 2021 campaign. Chelsea Kyle

Michael Kors has unveiled its Watch Hunger Stop 2021 campaign, entitled “Food Is Love — There Is Always a Seat at the Table.”

Motivated by the success of last year’s employee-led campaign and the community spirit it galvanized, Kors again reached out to his employees across all levels of the organization, in addition to a few friends of the brand, to cast the talent for the latest Watch Hunger Stop campaign, the brand’s long-running philanthropic initiative in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme.

The campaign was photographed by Chelsea Kyle on a rooftop in New York City. The imagery features the cast gathered around picnic tables, preparing to share a meal. With the city skyline in the background, the images reflect the joy in coming together for an important cause after a year spent apart. The cast is photographed wearing the special-edition Watch Hunger Stop 2021 designs: A black, 100 percent organic cotton Love T-shirt, $40; a black hat, $68, and a black face mask, $24. All three are adorned with a red Love heart patch and the WFP logo. All profits from the sale of the T-shirt, hat and mask go to WFP.

“Since we began nine years ago, Watch Hunger Stop has connected us to communities all over the world. For this year’s campaign, I wanted to show that the effort to end world hunger starts at home,” said Michael Kors. “It’s never been clearer that all of us, everywhere, are connected. I think that’s cause for hope and a reason to act. Hunger is a problem we can solve. There really is always room at our table.”

This year’s Watch Hunger Stop campaign includes a social media initiative, including a special Instagram filter called “Share Your Heart” featuring a neon heart that users can add to their post to join the community and spread the love. Each post that uses the “Share Your Heart” filter triggers a donation of 50 meals to WFP. The filter can be found on the @michaelkors Instagram profile in the filters tab.

Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign is focused on helping WFP provide much-needed school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. As World Food Day approaches on Oct. 16, Watch Hunger Stop will have delivered 24 million school meals since the beginning of the partnership.

The Love T-shirt and tote will be available online and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores globally, starting today. Throughout the month, Kors customers can make a donation to WFP at select Kors stores around the globe; $5 feeds a child in school for one month. Kors will donate up to 3 million meals to WFP through Sept. 30, 2022.

In 2015, Kors was named a WFP Goodwill Ambassador. In 2016, he was awarded the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by WFP USA for his dedicated efforts to highlight and alleviate the crisis of hunger.

 

