As Allure magazine prepares to open its first retail store in SoHo, there has been a big change at the top.

Editor in chief Michelle Lee just took to her Instagram to announce that she is leaving the beauty title after close to six years and is joining Netflix’s marketing team as vice president of editorial and publishing where she’ll be working closely with its chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John.

She begins her new role at the end of July and will relocate from New York to Los Angeles where Netflix is headquartered.

“In so many ways, the editor in chief role at @allure has been a dream job, one I thought I’d stay at forever. But I’m beyond thrilled to join @netflix, working with the incredible @badassboz. I’ve long admired the game-changing work the team there has produced and I’m so excited about what we’ll create together,” she wrote on Instagram.

Condé Nast is yet to reveal Lee’s successor and was just a few weeks ago planning interviews with her around the opening of the store and her role at Allure, indicating that it was not expecting her to leave anytime soon.

A representative declined to comment on its succession plans.

As for the store, it will open on July 1 through a licensing partnership with Stôur Group and will be set over two floors, featuring around 300 makeup, hair care and skin care products at any given time, curated by staffers at Allure. It will also offer augmented reality capabilities for customers to try on products, as well as smart mirrors, in-store events, tutorials and masterclasses.

The hope is that it can build off the success of its beauty recommendations and The Allure Beauty Box, a handpicked selection of editor-approved beauty products that launched in 2012, of which revenue has risen 10 percent year-over-year.

This comes as speculation continues to persist around the future of the print magazine. In a January interview with WWD, Lee insisted that print remains core to the brand.

