MILAN — The first edition of Milan Digital Fashion Week closed on July 17 with a bang, according to DMR Group.

Although observers have been pointing out that digital showcases could and should not replace the fascination of IRL fashion shows, the online traffic generated by the London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks sent a reassuring message to the industry, forced to forgo physical events for the most part at least until September.

The DMR Group, which focuses on monitoring, tracking and analyzing data, communication activities and public relations strategies for leading brands worldwide, revealed that the three fashion weeks generated a combined earned media value of 10.7 million euros online across 100,000 web sites and 25,000 social media accounts.

In particular the Milan showcase, which kicked off on July 14 and featured brands such as Prada, Ermenegildo Zegna and Gucci, among others, had the highest impact amassing 6.24 million euros in EMV, followed by Paris, with an EMV of 2.68 million euros and London Fashion Week that generated 1.81 million euros, or 17 percent of the total. The study took into consideration the July 9 to 13 period for Paris, excluding the previous days dedicated to haute couture collections.

According to the study, on social media alone, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Weibo, posts connected to Milan Digital Fashion Week and marked by the dedicated hashtag or by #MFW had the most significant reach, attested at more than 105 million users, almost tenfold compared to London and Paris fashion weeks, for an EMV of 3.43 million euros.

The DMR Group attributed the efficacy of the Milan-related posts to the local fashion governing body, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s ability to coordinate its associated brands to use official hashtags. To wit, the EMV generated on social networks by brands participating in Milan Digital Fashion Week, was north of 3 million euros, compared with 162,000 euros and 16,500 euros, generated by fashion houses on the Paris and London schedules, respectively.

Confirming the smaller role played by influencers this season, as they were unable to physically attend the shows and report live from the front row, the EMV generated from digital personalities’ posts on social media ranged from 12,376 euros to 74,496 euros, for Paris and Milan fashion weeks, respectively.