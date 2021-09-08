Skip to main content
Misty Copeland, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Pope Front Theory’s Fall Campaign

The individuals embody and project Theory's core belief that style begins with purpose.

Misty Copeland, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy
Amanda Seyfried in Theory's fall campaign. Craig McDean, courtesy of Theory

Theory’s new fall campaign, “In Pursuit of Tomorrow,” features producer, actress and humanitarian Amanda Seyfried; ballerina and philanthropist Misty Copeland, and actor and advocate Jeremy Pope. Through portraits and video, they each speak of their devotion to their life’s work, the power of fashion, and their commitment to positive change.

The ads show Theory’s silhouettes and signature fabrics, including its Good Wool and Good Cotton, as well as Precision Ponte, which is an innovative technical fabric with stretch and recovery. The campaign is part of Theory for Good, the company’s platform for social and environmental responsibility created in 2017.

Misty Copeland, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy
Misty Copeland in Theory’s fall campaign, shot by Craig McDean. Craig McDean, courtesy of Theory.

The ads were photographed in Los Angeles by Craig McDean. Video was directed and shot by Jason Evans.

“What’s exciting about it is the campaign is organized around this idea of tomorrow, of the future, of looking ahead. That’s something that everybody must do right now,” said Siddhartha Shukla, chief brand officer. “If you’re a brand like Theory, we’re interested in addressing the issues that are in the mind-set of our customers. What is in the mind-set of what happens next. The idea is you have experts, people who have built credibility and use their influence to do good in the world.”

Theory isn’t pretending that it’s not a fashion company, he explained. Participants in the campaign are happy to wear Theory and speak about how they feel in the clothes. “But the campaign is more than just associating a brand with a face,” he said, adding it associates the brand with an individual and an idea, which is what does the future hold? While the campaign doesn’t attempt to answer it, he believes it provokes the question to get into a mind-set about thinking of the future.

Misty Copeland, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy
Jeremy Pope is featured in Theory’s fall campaign. Craig McDean, courtesy of Theory.

The ads carry the tagline: “In Pursuit of Tomorrow: Style Begins With Purpose.”

“It connects everything, so you understand we are a fashion company, we sell clothes, we trade in style. When we talk about someone’s style, it is certainly about how they look and what they wear, and it’s also about who they are.” The individual’s name is listed and what they do.

Siegfried, an Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor, is a board member of INARA, a non-profit that provides life-saving medical services to children in conflict regions. Copeland is the first African-American principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater. Her forthcoming namesake foundation is dedicated to making the arts accessible to underrepresented communities, and Pope, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor and advocate, supports My Brother’s Keeper, an initiative that addresses education and workforce gaps facing boys and young men of color.

The global campaign, which features black-and-white and color portraits, will run across multimedia, including outdoor, digital and print and in the Theory stores.

 

TO VIEW THE VIDEO:

 

 

 

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

 

Theory’s  New Campaign Shines Spotlight on Pants

Theory Taps Ex-Lanvin Men’s Designer Lucas Ossendrijver

 

