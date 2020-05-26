Fashion hasn’t slowed down quite yet, but it’s inching toward more see-now-buy-now.

To wit: Miu Miu’s pre-fall collection — shown to the press under embargo last January during couture week in Paris — is arriving in boutiques and on miumiu.com soon, and a dedicated campaign for it breaks May 27 on the brand’s site and social media channels.

“We are excited to be revealing the collection this way and for audiences to discover, engage with and purchase in real time,” the Italian fashion house said, calling the strategy a new one.

The campaign, shot in January before lockdowns in Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic, saw Miu Miu return to the building at 30 Via Melzi D’Eril, once home to the catwalk shows for Miuccia Prada’s second brand, in recent years unveiled in Paris.

Douglas Irvine photographed the collection, heavy on homespun florals, tartan, ruffles and glittering embellishment, on a cast of young, up-and-coming faces, including actress Esme Creed-Miles and models Malaika Holmen, Kasper Kapica, EZ, Tang He, Tomiwa Adeshina and Patrycja Piekarska. According to Miu Miu, these women were asked to channel 19th-century literary heroines, both fictional and actual.

It’s become more common in recent years for designer brands to release images of pre-fall collections in tandem with retail deliveries. Miu Miu’s campaign arrives at a time when several high-profile petitions are circulating to better align fashion deliveries with actual seasons and reduce early markdowns.