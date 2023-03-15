Miami Police Investigation Into Model Jeff Thomas’ Death Opens

The death of model and art entrepreneur Jeff Thomas is being investigated by the Miami Police Department as a possible suicide.

The 35-year-old died on March 8 in a Miami hotel, which officials declined to identify. Police officers canvassed the area and found several witnesses to the incident, according to an incident report released by MPD. A homicide detective was also called to the scene.

Representatives for the former model at AMCK Models and L.A. Model Management did not respond immediately to requests for comment Wednesday.

Thomas also worked as the founder of the consulting agency One Popsicle, providing custom-curated contemporary art for residential and corporate clients in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. As a student at Texas State University Thomas majored in international business and minored in Spanish. During his travels as a model, Thomas cultivated his interest in the arts and different cultures. By his own account, Thomas said modeling abroad also gave him the opportunity “to learn how to navigate and challenge myself in different countries with different types of languages and people.”

Among the few hundred social media posts following Thomas’ death was one from a former agent, Gerald Frankowski, who wrote, “You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz. Frustrating at times, but I knew your goals and your passion to get there.”

By attending the Frieze Art Fair in London, Art Basel in Miami and other art fairs, Thomas started his own art collection and discovered a need for liaisons between artists and clients. After collaborating with select artists to curate some personal pieces, Thomas was inspired to do the same for clients through One Popsicle.

In a May 2022 interview, Thomas, who also invested in real estate, said he thrived on mentorships with people of all walks of life. “My father was really my first great mentor who taught me if you wanted something you have to go out and make it happen for yourself.”

A spokesperson for the Miami Dade Coroner’s Office said the investigation into Thomas’ death was expected to take a couple of months. She said, “We have no idea about the cause of death yet.”

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, a list of suicide hotlines around the globe can be found at www.suicidestop.com. In addition, dialing, texting or chatting 988 in the U.S. will route people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline’s phone number 800-273-8255 is also available to people experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis.